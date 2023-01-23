TIFTON, Ga. — A celebration of the art and life of Vincent A. Keesee will kick off with a grand opening of an extensive exhibit of the artist’s work on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Syd Blackmarr Arts Center from 5 to 7 p.m., with gallery notes from family members at 5:45.
The exhibit will include Keesee’s well known Southern themed paintings, plus examples showcasing his creativity in terra cotta images, cartoons, and magazine covers. The reception will feature recipes from the artist’s cookbook, “Vittles and Viands.” The public is invited to enjoy this free event.
The celebration will continue through Feb. 19 with two special events. On Feb. 10, a “Wine and Dine” occasion is planned in cooperation with restaurant “ The Local,” offering hors d’oeuvres and wine at the exhibit site and a special discount for dinner at the restaurant. On Feb. 16 (Third Thursday), “Toasts to Dr. Keesee” will offer former students, friends and art owners the chance to bring their own art projects or Keesee art and personal memories to raise a toast to him.
Born in Campbell County, Virginia, Keesee studied at Richmond Professional Institute, now Virginia Commonwealth University, and earned his master’s and Ph.D. from the University of Georgia.
Keesee was professor of art at ABAC from 1966 until his retirement in 1995, teaching college students, adults and children in special workshops. His work was shown in numerous one-person regional shows, including Roanoke, Virginia, Hunstsville, Alabama, and throughout South Georgia and beyond. It is in many private and corporate collections. According to organizers, he is best known for his ability to capture the essence, joy and color in the Southern culture,
In 1988, when Gov. Joe Frank Harris presented Dr. Keessee with the prestigious Governor’s Award in the Arts, the governor commented, “ …because of him, literally hundreds of children, young people and adults in rural South Georgia have come to appreciate and understand the value of the visual arts.”
The artist’s book, "Hallelujah: A Lifetime of Paintings" by Vincent A. Keesee, will be on sale throughout the celebration events with a portion of the proceeds going to support the Tifton Council for the Arts. The book is comprised of high quality prints of Keesee’s art, commentary and facts.
The exhibit will be on display Feb. 4 through 19. Museum hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Arts Center is located at 255 Love Avenue, adjacent to the Tift County Library.
For details on all events, click on www.tiftonarts.org.
