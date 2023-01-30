TIFTON, Ga. — A total of 243 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2022 fall semester.
During the fall term, more than 2,400 of ABAC’s 3,649 students pursued four-year degrees at ABAC in Biology, Nursing, Agribusiness, Agriculture, Agricultural Communication, Agricultural Education, Business, Environmental Horticulture, History and Government, Natural Resource Management, Rural Community Development, and Writing and Communication as well as ABAC’s two newest majors – Agricultural Technology Management and Criminal Justice.
The remainder of the students chose the associate degree path including the popular Associate of Science in Nursing. Moultrie-area graduates included:
Coolidge
• Ashley Miranda Strickland, Associate of Science.
Doerun
• Abby E. Allegood, Associate of Science.
• Winston Scott Hancock, Associate of Science.
• Hayden Lane Parker, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Hartsfield
• Sarah E. Williamson, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Lenox
• Laura Dale Clark, Bachelor of Science, Business.
• Kaylee Alexis Whitley, Associate of Science with Merit.
Meigs
• Stephanie B. Leonard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude.
Moultrie
• Abigail Ard, Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development.
• Lauri Alana Saunders Butler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Cassandra Jamilet Garcia, Associate of Science.
• Raymon Edward Garcia, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture.
• Rebekah Danielle Griffin, Associate of Science.
• Isaac Daniel Hall, Associate of Science.
• Jacob Cole Hart, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness.
• Mary Margaret Lewis, Associate of Science in Nursing.
• Rumonda Marketta Solomon, Bachelor of Science, Business.
Norman Park
• Ausburn Revis Davis III, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness.
• Tyneisha Kambria Howard, Associate of Science.
Omega
• Armando Garcia, Associate of Science.
• Brian Murray, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.