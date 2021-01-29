TIFTON, Ga. — A total of 245 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2020 fall semester. 

ABAC President David Bridges said 118 of those graduates received bachelor’s degrees. During the fall term, over 2,300 of ABAC’s 3,990 students pursued four-year degrees at ABAC in Biology, Nursing, Agribusiness, Agriculture, Agricultural Communication, Agricultural Education, Business, Environmental Horticulture, History and Government, Natural Resource Management, Rural Community Development, and Writing and Communication.

The graduates, their hometowns, and fields of study are as follows:

Abbeville

Kaysie Guinn Clements, Associate of Science in Nursing

Adel

Jaylee Nicole Bass, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Summa Cum Laude

Elizabeth Noel McCumber, Bachelor of Science, Business, Magna Cum Laude

Ansley Nicole Paulk, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Honors

James Darron Peacock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude

Jessie Alexander Shiflett, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication          

Alapaha

Raylee Laura Kitchens, Associate of Science in Nursing                  

Marlee Mathis Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude

Alexandra A. Thompson, Associate of Science in Nursing               

Ambrose

Kylie Jo Batten, Associate of Science

Arlington

Tanner Luke Gleaton, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

Ericca Lynn Sanders, Associate of Science in Nursing         

Ashburn

Kimberly Kendrick Bullington, Associate of Science

Tyus Jason Clark, Associate of Science, with Distinction                 

Deborah Graham, Associate of Science, with Merit

Kassidy Suzanne Griffin, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture  

Allison Ryan Harris, Associate of Science                 

Mary Grace Lavender, Associate of Science, with Merit

Athens

Robert Carter Seward, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Attapulgus

Kimberly Miller-Butler, Bachelor of Science, Business

Augusta

Yulissa De La Paz, Bachelor of Science, Business

Axson

Adrienne Cofield, Bachelor of Science, Business

Bainbridge

Julianna Claire Cofty, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Kymesia Chauntrell Fleming, Associate of Science in Nursing                    

David K. Funderburke, Associate of Science in Nursing                   

Elena Garcia Ravelo, Associate of Science, with Distinction

Arin Faith Harrison, Associate of Science in Nursing                       

Elizabeth C. Jeter, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Edward Charles Moorhead, Associate of Science, with Merit

Kathryn Reese Patterson, Bachelor of Science, History and Government, Magna Cum Laude

Janisha Deshawn Renee Perkins, Associate of Science in Nursing               

Joshua Kwadwo Sarpong, Associate of Science                    

Teresa Magnolia Speights, Associate of Science                   

Tamera Alysha Stubbs, Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development        

Leslie Tejada, Associate of Science, with Distinction

Blackshear

Jhanavi Williams, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture, Summa Cum Laude

Blakely

Samuel Oakley Evans, Associate of Science, with Merit

Valerie Watson, Associate of Science in Nursing

Bogart

Ashleigh Lang , Associate of Science, with Honors

Boston

Macie Wheeler, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture

Brookfield

Taylor C. Horton, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Cum Laude

Broxton

Alison Brice Ricketson, Associate of Science in Nursing

Joshua Kade Wright, Associate of Arts and Associate of Science

Buena Vista

Aliyah Jhakaela Thornton, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Cairo

Quincy Kenneth Ball, Associate of Fine Arts in Music

Camilla

Tori Lynn Caulder, Bachelor of Science in Nursing  

Jackson Taber Raley, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture

Canon

Lucas Paul Holcombe, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture

Canton

Christopher Tyler Newman, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management, Cum Laude

Chula

Tamia Nicole Odom, Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development

Clermont

Matthew Weston Crumpton, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management

Colquitt

Dylan Cole Peterson, Associate of Science

Timothy Nolan Whitaker, Associate of Science        

Taylor Joel Widner, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Cornelia

Isaac Thomas Nations, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness, Summa Cum Laude

Donalsonville

Katlyn Nicole Smith, Associate of Science

Cecilia Elaina Smith, Associate of Science in Nursing

Douglas

Zachary Juran Ray, Associate of Science in Nursing

Dublin

Caytlin Barwick, Associate of Science

Enigma

Emily Lauran Dillard, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Honors

Kaylyn Mansell, Associate of Science in Nursing                 

Fargo

Angelica Marie Rewis, Associate of Arts and Bachelor of Science, History and Government

Fitzgerald

Sara Christine Anderson, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Skylar Dorough Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing                  

Madelyn Susan Massey, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Evan Bryant Newell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude

Caleb Patrick Ray, Associate of Science in Nursing              

John Wesley Stokes, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Distinction

Fort Valley

Matthew Scott Butzin, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management, Cum Laude

Madelyn Christine Wingo, Associate of Science in Nursing             

Franklin

Cody Hugh Yates, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture

Gray

Daniel Jacob Adkison, Associate of Science

Griffin

Elizabeth S. Howell, Associate of Science

Hunter Garrett Jenkins, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Nicholas Tyler Wells, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture

Hahira

Erica Barnes, Associate of Science in Nursing

Kriston Alexandra Carter, Associate of Science in Nursing

Colbey Merritt, Associate of Science in Nursing

Brooke Nichole Perry, Associate of Science in Nursing

Hartwell

Morgan Alexis Pierce, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management

Hazlehurst

Guadalupe Olvera, Associate of Science

Jessica Oriciaga, Associate of Science

Jackson

Katherine Ann Murdock, Associate of Science in Nursing

Jakin

Emily Nicole Cunningham, Associate of Science in Nursing

Jesup

Cheyenne Victoria Reese, Associate of Science

Lake Park

Flor Yecenia Bueno, Associate of Science in Nursing

Jack Austin Corbett, Associate of Science

Lakeland

Jennifer Leigh Harrison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Leesburg

David Nathan Abgott, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Olivia Cook, Associate of Science in Nursing           

Matthew Timothy Mears, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture

William James Sizemore, Associate of Science         

Lenox

Daniel Isaiah Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Macon

Jordan Austin Lasker, Bachelor of Science, Business            

Joshua Lloyd Raffield, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture      

Sydney Marie Vaughn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Summa Cum Laude

Mansfield

Abigail Nicole Cheek, Associate of Science in Nursing

Marietta

Claire Elise Hunkler, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness, Magna Cum Laude

McRae

Abby Clements, Associate of Science in Nursing

McDonough

Mallory Miranda Young, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Meigs

Jillian Leigh Grim, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Monroe

Abigail Allene Stumpf, Bachelor of Science, Business, Cum Laude

Montezuma

Madison Faye Bishop, Associate of Science in Nursing

Moultrie

Tonya Lautrelle Bozeman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing              

Hope Carter, Associate of Science, with Merit

Elizabeth Charles, Bachelor of Science in Nursing                

Thuan Dang, Associate of Science, with Merit

Melissa Diane Dell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing             

Alexis Grogan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing                     

Kristi Guerrero, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Summa Cum Laude

Elizabeth Beaty Johnson, Associate of Science                     

James Austin Kinard, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture        

Olena Gayle Maisonneuve, Associate of Science                  

Jason Kameron Robinson, Bachelor of Science, Business     

Jose Santos Sanchez, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture         

Milagros Aimee Selles Suarez, Associate of Science                        

Hart Allen Sumner, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture           

Andrew Dylan Wages , Associate of Science             

William Murdock Wynn, Associate of Science

Nashville

Tyler Ryan Bailey, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude

Joseph Michael Temperly, Associate of Science                   

Newnan

Kelly Nicole Seel, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Nicholls

Brooke Leann Gilliard, Bachelor of Science, Business, Magna Cum Laude

Norman Park

Martin Fernandez, Associate of Science in Nursing              

Rosario Martinez-Estrada, Associate of Science                    

Andrew Samuel Newton, Bachelor of Science, Business, Summa Cum Laude

Ariel Mekaylah Stanton, Associate of Science in Nursing                

Benjamin Lawton Weeks, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture 

Norwood

Scott Austin Herkel, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management

Ochlocknee

Christopher S. Goff, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

Ocilla

Gregory Steven Giddens, Bachelor of Science, Business

Omega

Morgan Hornbuckle Harrison , Associate of Science in Nursing

Summer Ruth Luccioni, Bachelor of Science, Business

Peachtree City

Andrew Robert Russell, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture, Cum Laude

Pearson

Brittany E. Jordan, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness, Cum Laude

Pelham

Candace N. Barrett, Associate of Science in Nursing

Ashlynn Ann Bryan, Associate of Science in Nursing

Perry

Haley Danielle Pulsifer, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness and Agriculture, Cum Laude

Pitts

Jackson Burnette, Associate of Science in Nursing               

Haven Leanne Hollingsworth, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Plains

Bentley Brooke Shumate, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Rochelle

Chanley L. Copeland, Associate of Science, with Merit

Kevin Mahlon Kennedy, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management       

Meghan Elizabeth Layfield, Associate of Science in Nursing                       

Social Circle

Natalie Morgan Brooks, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture

Sparks

Shelby Brooke Griffin, Associate of Science in Nursing

Charlie Whit Harper, Associate of Science in Nursing

Chelsie Louise Turrubiartez, Associate of Science in Nursing

Sumner

Kirsten Nichole Adams, Associate of Science

Sycamore

Michael Jones DuVall , Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Magna Cum Laude

Sylvester

Mollie Noelle Fletcher, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

Deandra Adavia Green, Bachelor of Science, Business

Kinsey Leigh James, Associate of Science in Nursing          

Talin Allyse Mason, Associate of Science     

Thomasville

Lauren Alexandra Montgomery, Associate of Science in Nursing                

Courtney Alynn Ogletree, Bachelor of Science in Nursing               

Tori L. Stringer, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Tifton

Sandra Ann Adcock, Associate of Science in Nursing                      

Miguel Angel Alvarez, Bachelor of Science, Business          

Christopher Dylan Barlow, Bachelor of Science, History and Government  

Hannah Rane Barry, Associate of Science in Nursing                       

Krysten Batten, Bachelor of Science, Business          

Destiny Leanne Burr, Associate of Arts                     

Ronsha Denise Carridine, Associate of Science in Nursing               

Jhonelle Alecia Chambers, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Summa Cum Laude

Tristin Clements, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication           

Cheyenne Deziree' King Colson, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication           

Benjamin Thomas Cravey, Bachelor of Science, History and Government  

Chloe Dela Cerna, Associate of Science, with Distinction

Juan Carlos Diaz Hernandez, Associate of Science               

Bailey Gebhart, Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development, Summa Cum Laude

Breanna Green, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Cum Laude

Pedro Raul Guevara, Bachelor of Science in Nursing                       

Haylee Hall, Associate of Science in Nursing                       

Hunter Austin Henderson, Associate of Science                    

Brianna Leigh Holliman, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Edwin Raymundo Jimenez, Bachelor of Science, Business   

David Austin Kimbrell, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness  

Hannah Elizabeth King, Bachelor of Science, Biology         

Sydney Leigh Ledford, Bachelor of Science, Business          

Fanxu Lin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude

Callie Somer McAllister, Bachelor of Science in Nursing                 

Darrel VonDale McKee III, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness        

Blair Ashley Moore, Associate of Science in Nursing                       

Maggie Jayne Moore, Associate of Science in Nursing                     

Garret Pierzchajlo, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude

Nina Pigeassou, Associate of Science                        

Jordan Deion Rich-Rogers, Bachelor of Science, Business   

John Andrew Self, Associate of Science                    

Jonathan Silva, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness    

Sara Smith Soper, Associate of Science in Nursing               

Asha Chimere' Stephens, Associate of Science in Nursing                

Kenderson Terrell Turner, Associate of Science                    

Amir Francisco Valdes, Associate of Science                        

Haley Walker, Associate of Science               

Ty Ty

Lindy Joy Busbin, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness, Cum Laude

Sean Thomas Collins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude

Jana S. Harper , Bachelor of Science, Biology           

Valdosta

Kyla McFarland, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Morgan Parrish, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Vidalia

Jennifer Anne Granjeno, Associate of Science in Nursing    

Jonah Caleb Smith, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management

Vienna

Matthew A. Burton, Bachelor of Science, History and Government, Cum Laude

Watkinsville

Joshua James Canup, Associate of Science, with Merit

Whigham

Summer Barfield Harrison, Associate of Science in Nursing

Kara Lynne McCall, Associate of Science in Nursing

Willacoochee

Ashlyn Benton, Associate of Science in Nursing      

Vanessa Lanette Castillo, Associate of Science in Nursing   

Ashley Marie Maxey, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Woodbine

Hunter Iverson Carter, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture    

Caleigh Eberhardt, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude

Madison Rebecca Lee, Associate of Science in Nursing                   

Wray

Cecilia Tinajero, Associate of Science, with Merit

Zebulon          

Jacob Chandler Weaver, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

Other States

Alabama

Abbeville

Kiley R. McClure, Associate of Science, with Honors

Scottsboro

Avery Charles James, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture, Magna Cum Laude

California

Foresthill

Ryland Robert Warren, Associate of Science in Nursing

Florida

Crystal River

Johnnie Steven Randall Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

 Ellenton

Halley M. Addison, Associate of Science

Haines City

Quinn Carter, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Lake Placid

Louis Mitchell Canevari, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communication

Loxahatchee

David Larry Froehlich III, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Monticello

Benjamin David Mediate, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management

Palm City

Ryan Katharine Taylor, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness and Agriculture, Cum Laude

Plant City

Tessie Shay-Lynn Ritter, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Quincy

James William Harris, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

St. Petersburg

Kashka Raven Eversley Sobers, Associate of Applied Science in Diversified Ag

Tallahassee

Leah Eggeman, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management

Brandon James Falstrom, Associate of Science         

Tampa

Alexander Joseph Grimaldi, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Williston

Brett A. Bergdoll, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Indiana

Noblesville

Yudhbir Singh , Associate of Science

Missouri

Sikeston

Madelyn Seabaugh, Associate of Science in Nursing

Pennsylvania

Rector

Benjamin Thomas Phillips, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

South Carolina

Mount Pleasant

Jacob Ryan Luttbeg, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management

Pelzer

Andrew Chambers, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture

Pomaria

Kathryn Sims, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Walterboro

Charles Matthew Craven, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management

West Union

Kassey Dawn Evatt, Associate of Science in Nursing

Other Countries

Costa Rica

Cartago

Irene De Los Angeles Romero Redondo, Associate of Science, with Honors

Bangladesh

Rupnagar

Ziaur Rahman, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

