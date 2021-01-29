TIFTON, Ga. — A total of 245 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2020 fall semester.
ABAC President David Bridges said 118 of those graduates received bachelor’s degrees. During the fall term, over 2,300 of ABAC’s 3,990 students pursued four-year degrees at ABAC in Biology, Nursing, Agribusiness, Agriculture, Agricultural Communication, Agricultural Education, Business, Environmental Horticulture, History and Government, Natural Resource Management, Rural Community Development, and Writing and Communication.
The graduates, their hometowns, and fields of study are as follows:
Abbeville
Kaysie Guinn Clements, Associate of Science in Nursing
Adel
Jaylee Nicole Bass, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Summa Cum Laude
Elizabeth Noel McCumber, Bachelor of Science, Business, Magna Cum Laude
Ansley Nicole Paulk, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Honors
James Darron Peacock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude
Jessie Alexander Shiflett, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication
Alapaha
Raylee Laura Kitchens, Associate of Science in Nursing
Marlee Mathis Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude
Alexandra A. Thompson, Associate of Science in Nursing
Ambrose
Kylie Jo Batten, Associate of Science
Arlington
Tanner Luke Gleaton, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness
Ericca Lynn Sanders, Associate of Science in Nursing
Ashburn
Kimberly Kendrick Bullington, Associate of Science
Tyus Jason Clark, Associate of Science, with Distinction
Deborah Graham, Associate of Science, with Merit
Kassidy Suzanne Griffin, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Allison Ryan Harris, Associate of Science
Mary Grace Lavender, Associate of Science, with Merit
Athens
Robert Carter Seward, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Attapulgus
Kimberly Miller-Butler, Bachelor of Science, Business
Augusta
Yulissa De La Paz, Bachelor of Science, Business
Axson
Adrienne Cofield, Bachelor of Science, Business
Bainbridge
Julianna Claire Cofty, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit
Kymesia Chauntrell Fleming, Associate of Science in Nursing
David K. Funderburke, Associate of Science in Nursing
Elena Garcia Ravelo, Associate of Science, with Distinction
Arin Faith Harrison, Associate of Science in Nursing
Elizabeth C. Jeter, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit
Edward Charles Moorhead, Associate of Science, with Merit
Kathryn Reese Patterson, Bachelor of Science, History and Government, Magna Cum Laude
Janisha Deshawn Renee Perkins, Associate of Science in Nursing
Joshua Kwadwo Sarpong, Associate of Science
Teresa Magnolia Speights, Associate of Science
Tamera Alysha Stubbs, Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development
Leslie Tejada, Associate of Science, with Distinction
Blackshear
Jhanavi Williams, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture, Summa Cum Laude
Blakely
Samuel Oakley Evans, Associate of Science, with Merit
Valerie Watson, Associate of Science in Nursing
Bogart
Ashleigh Lang , Associate of Science, with Honors
Boston
Macie Wheeler, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture
Brookfield
Taylor C. Horton, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Cum Laude
Broxton
Alison Brice Ricketson, Associate of Science in Nursing
Joshua Kade Wright, Associate of Arts and Associate of Science
Buena Vista
Aliyah Jhakaela Thornton, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Cairo
Quincy Kenneth Ball, Associate of Fine Arts in Music
Camilla
Tori Lynn Caulder, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jackson Taber Raley, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture
Canon
Lucas Paul Holcombe, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture
Canton
Christopher Tyler Newman, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management, Cum Laude
Chula
Tamia Nicole Odom, Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development
Clermont
Matthew Weston Crumpton, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management
Colquitt
Dylan Cole Peterson, Associate of Science
Timothy Nolan Whitaker, Associate of Science
Taylor Joel Widner, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Cornelia
Isaac Thomas Nations, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness, Summa Cum Laude
Donalsonville
Katlyn Nicole Smith, Associate of Science
Cecilia Elaina Smith, Associate of Science in Nursing
Douglas
Zachary Juran Ray, Associate of Science in Nursing
Dublin
Caytlin Barwick, Associate of Science
Enigma
Emily Lauran Dillard, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Honors
Kaylyn Mansell, Associate of Science in Nursing
Fargo
Angelica Marie Rewis, Associate of Arts and Bachelor of Science, History and Government
Fitzgerald
Sara Christine Anderson, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit
Skylar Dorough Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Madelyn Susan Massey, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit
Evan Bryant Newell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude
Caleb Patrick Ray, Associate of Science in Nursing
John Wesley Stokes, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Distinction
Fort Valley
Matthew Scott Butzin, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management, Cum Laude
Madelyn Christine Wingo, Associate of Science in Nursing
Franklin
Cody Hugh Yates, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture
Gray
Daniel Jacob Adkison, Associate of Science
Griffin
Elizabeth S. Howell, Associate of Science
Hunter Garrett Jenkins, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Nicholas Tyler Wells, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture
Hahira
Erica Barnes, Associate of Science in Nursing
Kriston Alexandra Carter, Associate of Science in Nursing
Colbey Merritt, Associate of Science in Nursing
Brooke Nichole Perry, Associate of Science in Nursing
Hartwell
Morgan Alexis Pierce, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management
Hazlehurst
Guadalupe Olvera, Associate of Science
Jessica Oriciaga, Associate of Science
Jackson
Katherine Ann Murdock, Associate of Science in Nursing
Jakin
Emily Nicole Cunningham, Associate of Science in Nursing
Jesup
Cheyenne Victoria Reese, Associate of Science
Lake Park
Flor Yecenia Bueno, Associate of Science in Nursing
Jack Austin Corbett, Associate of Science
Lakeland
Jennifer Leigh Harrison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Leesburg
David Nathan Abgott, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Olivia Cook, Associate of Science in Nursing
Matthew Timothy Mears, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture
William James Sizemore, Associate of Science
Lenox
Daniel Isaiah Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Macon
Jordan Austin Lasker, Bachelor of Science, Business
Joshua Lloyd Raffield, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Sydney Marie Vaughn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Summa Cum Laude
Mansfield
Abigail Nicole Cheek, Associate of Science in Nursing
Marietta
Claire Elise Hunkler, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness, Magna Cum Laude
McRae
Abby Clements, Associate of Science in Nursing
McDonough
Mallory Miranda Young, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Meigs
Jillian Leigh Grim, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Monroe
Abigail Allene Stumpf, Bachelor of Science, Business, Cum Laude
Montezuma
Madison Faye Bishop, Associate of Science in Nursing
Moultrie
Tonya Lautrelle Bozeman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Hope Carter, Associate of Science, with Merit
Elizabeth Charles, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Thuan Dang, Associate of Science, with Merit
Melissa Diane Dell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alexis Grogan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kristi Guerrero, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Summa Cum Laude
Elizabeth Beaty Johnson, Associate of Science
James Austin Kinard, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Olena Gayle Maisonneuve, Associate of Science
Jason Kameron Robinson, Bachelor of Science, Business
Jose Santos Sanchez, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Milagros Aimee Selles Suarez, Associate of Science
Hart Allen Sumner, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Andrew Dylan Wages , Associate of Science
William Murdock Wynn, Associate of Science
Nashville
Tyler Ryan Bailey, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude
Joseph Michael Temperly, Associate of Science
Newnan
Kelly Nicole Seel, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Nicholls
Brooke Leann Gilliard, Bachelor of Science, Business, Magna Cum Laude
Norman Park
Martin Fernandez, Associate of Science in Nursing
Rosario Martinez-Estrada, Associate of Science
Andrew Samuel Newton, Bachelor of Science, Business, Summa Cum Laude
Ariel Mekaylah Stanton, Associate of Science in Nursing
Benjamin Lawton Weeks, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Norwood
Scott Austin Herkel, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management
Ochlocknee
Christopher S. Goff, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness
Ocilla
Gregory Steven Giddens, Bachelor of Science, Business
Omega
Morgan Hornbuckle Harrison , Associate of Science in Nursing
Summer Ruth Luccioni, Bachelor of Science, Business
Peachtree City
Andrew Robert Russell, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture, Cum Laude
Pearson
Brittany E. Jordan, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness, Cum Laude
Pelham
Candace N. Barrett, Associate of Science in Nursing
Ashlynn Ann Bryan, Associate of Science in Nursing
Perry
Haley Danielle Pulsifer, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness and Agriculture, Cum Laude
Pitts
Jackson Burnette, Associate of Science in Nursing
Haven Leanne Hollingsworth, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit
Plains
Bentley Brooke Shumate, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit
Rochelle
Chanley L. Copeland, Associate of Science, with Merit
Kevin Mahlon Kennedy, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management
Meghan Elizabeth Layfield, Associate of Science in Nursing
Social Circle
Natalie Morgan Brooks, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture
Sparks
Shelby Brooke Griffin, Associate of Science in Nursing
Charlie Whit Harper, Associate of Science in Nursing
Chelsie Louise Turrubiartez, Associate of Science in Nursing
Sumner
Kirsten Nichole Adams, Associate of Science
Sycamore
Michael Jones DuVall , Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Magna Cum Laude
Sylvester
Mollie Noelle Fletcher, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness
Deandra Adavia Green, Bachelor of Science, Business
Kinsey Leigh James, Associate of Science in Nursing
Talin Allyse Mason, Associate of Science
Thomasville
Lauren Alexandra Montgomery, Associate of Science in Nursing
Courtney Alynn Ogletree, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tori L. Stringer, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit
Tifton
Sandra Ann Adcock, Associate of Science in Nursing
Miguel Angel Alvarez, Bachelor of Science, Business
Christopher Dylan Barlow, Bachelor of Science, History and Government
Hannah Rane Barry, Associate of Science in Nursing
Krysten Batten, Bachelor of Science, Business
Destiny Leanne Burr, Associate of Arts
Ronsha Denise Carridine, Associate of Science in Nursing
Jhonelle Alecia Chambers, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Summa Cum Laude
Tristin Clements, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication
Cheyenne Deziree' King Colson, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication
Benjamin Thomas Cravey, Bachelor of Science, History and Government
Chloe Dela Cerna, Associate of Science, with Distinction
Juan Carlos Diaz Hernandez, Associate of Science
Bailey Gebhart, Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development, Summa Cum Laude
Breanna Green, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Cum Laude
Pedro Raul Guevara, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Haylee Hall, Associate of Science in Nursing
Hunter Austin Henderson, Associate of Science
Brianna Leigh Holliman, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit
Edwin Raymundo Jimenez, Bachelor of Science, Business
David Austin Kimbrell, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness
Hannah Elizabeth King, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Sydney Leigh Ledford, Bachelor of Science, Business
Fanxu Lin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude
Callie Somer McAllister, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Darrel VonDale McKee III, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness
Blair Ashley Moore, Associate of Science in Nursing
Maggie Jayne Moore, Associate of Science in Nursing
Garret Pierzchajlo, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude
Nina Pigeassou, Associate of Science
Jordan Deion Rich-Rogers, Bachelor of Science, Business
John Andrew Self, Associate of Science
Jonathan Silva, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness
Sara Smith Soper, Associate of Science in Nursing
Asha Chimere' Stephens, Associate of Science in Nursing
Kenderson Terrell Turner, Associate of Science
Amir Francisco Valdes, Associate of Science
Haley Walker, Associate of Science
Ty Ty
Lindy Joy Busbin, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness, Cum Laude
Sean Thomas Collins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude
Jana S. Harper , Bachelor of Science, Biology
Valdosta
Kyla McFarland, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit
Morgan Parrish, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit
Vidalia
Jennifer Anne Granjeno, Associate of Science in Nursing
Jonah Caleb Smith, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management
Vienna
Matthew A. Burton, Bachelor of Science, History and Government, Cum Laude
Watkinsville
Joshua James Canup, Associate of Science, with Merit
Whigham
Summer Barfield Harrison, Associate of Science in Nursing
Kara Lynne McCall, Associate of Science in Nursing
Willacoochee
Ashlyn Benton, Associate of Science in Nursing
Vanessa Lanette Castillo, Associate of Science in Nursing
Ashley Marie Maxey, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Woodbine
Hunter Iverson Carter, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture
Caleigh Eberhardt, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude
Madison Rebecca Lee, Associate of Science in Nursing
Wray
Cecilia Tinajero, Associate of Science, with Merit
Zebulon
Jacob Chandler Weaver, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness
Other States
Alabama
Abbeville
Kiley R. McClure, Associate of Science, with Honors
Scottsboro
Avery Charles James, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture, Magna Cum Laude
California
Foresthill
Ryland Robert Warren, Associate of Science in Nursing
Florida
Crystal River
Johnnie Steven Randall Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Ellenton
Halley M. Addison, Associate of Science
Haines City
Quinn Carter, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Lake Placid
Louis Mitchell Canevari, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communication
Loxahatchee
David Larry Froehlich III, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Monticello
Benjamin David Mediate, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management
Palm City
Ryan Katharine Taylor, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness and Agriculture, Cum Laude
Plant City
Tessie Shay-Lynn Ritter, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Quincy
James William Harris, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
St. Petersburg
Kashka Raven Eversley Sobers, Associate of Applied Science in Diversified Ag
Tallahassee
Leah Eggeman, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management
Brandon James Falstrom, Associate of Science
Tampa
Alexander Joseph Grimaldi, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Williston
Brett A. Bergdoll, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Indiana
Noblesville
Yudhbir Singh , Associate of Science
Missouri
Sikeston
Madelyn Seabaugh, Associate of Science in Nursing
Pennsylvania
Rector
Benjamin Thomas Phillips, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
South Carolina
Mount Pleasant
Jacob Ryan Luttbeg, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management
Pelzer
Andrew Chambers, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture
Pomaria
Kathryn Sims, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Walterboro
Charles Matthew Craven, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management
West Union
Kassey Dawn Evatt, Associate of Science in Nursing
Other Countries
Costa Rica
Cartago
Irene De Los Angeles Romero Redondo, Associate of Science, with Honors
Bangladesh
Rupnagar
Ziaur Rahman, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.