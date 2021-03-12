MOULTRIE, Ga. — Mrs. Randolph Gibbs recently presented the Randolph Gibbs Scholarship to Chase Willis, a recent graduate of Colquitt County High School.
Gibbs, who passed away in 2014, loved agriculture education, FFA and ABAC. He was a prominent career agribusinessman who retired from Mobley Gin in 2013. He was named the 2009 Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Man of the Year.
His family wanted to continue his legacy with a scholarship in agriculture to ABAC. This year’s winner is Chase Willis, son of Paul and Shannon Bivins and the late Alex Willis. Chase served as Colquitt County High School’s 2020 FFA Chapter president and earned his State FFA Degree. He was the overall high individual winner in the State Agriculture Mechanics Career Development Event. During his senior year Chase also served as Area V FFA reporter. He will be attending ABAC and majoring in agriculture.
