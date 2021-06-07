MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Farm Bureau recently awarded its 2021 Scholarship for Agriculture.
The purpose of this scholarship is to recognize and assist a deserving and outstanding young person who is perusing a degree in agriculture or related field.
Bobby Mitchell easily rose to the top with his application, the Farm Bureau said in a press release. Mitchell is planning to attend ABAC this fall, served as the county FFA president and was a 2020-2021 Honor Graduate at Colquitt County High School. He is the son of John and Jill Mitchell and Bonnie Boone.
From left are Greta Collins, Colquitt County Farm Bureau office manager, and Bobby Mitchell, scholarship winner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.