MOULTRIE — The Magnolia Garden Club met on May 4 at the Colquitt County Museum for its monthly meeting. After prayer and allegiance to the flag, Colquitt County FFA students Jailey Sellers, Kale Hopper and Ava Craft, who talked about their program. They told club members about the GGIA Certification, which two of the FFA members have completed. They looked at the horticulture brought in by club members and did a remarkable job of giving the names of many of the flowers.
FFA students present to Magnolia Garden Club
