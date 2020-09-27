Wonder filled the faces in the congregation, adult and child alike, as they were captivated by the maps, photos, and videos that filled the huge screen on the platform as guest speaker, Pastor Andy Cook, took us virtually on tour of the Holy Land. We got to “Experience Israel Now,” as his ministry is called, earlier this month. Both those who attended in-person and those who watched through our livestreaming feed can’t stop talking about how interesting it was to see where the Dead Sea Scrolls were found, the remains of Herod’s palace and pool, and even the mountainous road leading from Lower Jericho through Upper Jericho to Jerusalem.
More events have been in full swing here at First Baptist Moultrie lately. Our Women On Mission group just started back up as ladies filed into the conference room to discuss how they can personally impact those in need beyond the walls of our own church. Our new Minister of Preschool and Children, Eric Gould, got a good taste of the fun that has reignited on Wednesday nights in our First KIDZ children’s ministry. The buzz and energy in the building has been extremely missed over the past several months. Thankfully, it is now back full force as the children learn, play, sing, and fellowship from 6:00-7:30pm. Also on Wednesdays at 6:00pm, our various Bible study groups, adult choir practice, and youth all meet, followed slightly later by our prayer meeting that begins at 6:15pm. We have something for everyone that night.
Speaking of Bible study groups, beyond Wednesday, we also have several ladies groups that meet throughout other parts of the week. Our Ladies Community Bible Study meets on Mondays at 9:30am. Our TLC Ladies Bible Study has just resumed meeting, starting a brand new study, each Tuesday at 9:30am. We certainly can’t leave out our 6th-12th Grade girls that will begin meeting again starting October 2at 7:15am on Friday mornings.
With the fall typically comes a lot more events, social opportunities, and festivals. Of course, this year, everything seems to be a bit different. We hope to have our normal fall festival this year, though we know it will have to look different than before. As we have instituted the many changes in our worship services, in our Wednesday night activities, and throughout our building to provide the needed sanitation and social distancing, we realize we will need to be extra creative in serving our members and neighbors safely in a community-wide event such as this one we are planning. We are still working out the details, but as of now, you can save the date for the evening of November 1 to come join us for fun, candy, and safe activities for your kids.
We are all about the love of Jesus here at First Baptist - knowing His love for us, living fully in that love, and demonstrating it to those we come into contact with in the church and throughout our daily lives. When you come here, whether for an event like the fall festival, for a fun Wednesday night activity, or our worship services, know that you are welcome, appreciated, and loved. There is no better place to feel His love than being surrounded by others who understand what it’s like to once be lost then found by Him. Join us any time – 8:15am or 10:30am (livestreamed on firstmoultrie.org/watch) Sunday mornings for worship, in between at 9:15am for our Connect Group Sunday School, Wednesdays at 6:00pm for prayer meeting (6:15), Bible studies, Youth Pursuit, and First KIDZ, or at any of our events. We are here because of you. Welcome to First Baptist Moultrie. (To learn more about our church, register for our FREE Membership 101 session at firstmoultrie.org/membership-101 today for our October 4 class beginning at 9:15am.)
