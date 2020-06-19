The smiles on everyone’s faces almost fully overshadowed the current turbulence in the world on our first Sunday worship service back once Governor Kemp’s shelter-in-place orders had expired. Our church members and guests are like extended family and love to be connected in person with each other. That has been incredibly apparent as we have restarted our Connect Group Sunday School classes, Children’s Church, and our midweek prayer meeting and choir practice. Though everything is not yet fully back to normal, we all now feel a sense of normalcy that has been missing for three months.
Life has looked quite different for us over the many weeks of sheltering in place. In order to continue getting the message of love, connection, and the gospel of the saving grace of our Savior Jesus Christ to our congregation and community, we had to go high-tech and think outside the typical church box. We thought so outside the box that our creativity went into overdrive. New ideas were birthed and executed, which have led to amazing new changes and updates. All of the ministers pitched in to make daily devotionals which have now spilled over into wonderful congregational devotionals, as well. Even our high school graduates and students have been able to share messages that God has put on their hearts during this extremely unusual time in which we find ourselves living. It’s been a team effort all the way.
What we weren’t expecting through all of this was the traction our weekly recorded sermons, songs, and devotionals posted on our website and Facebook page picked up throughout the community, in members’ families, and even by complete strangers from across the nation. Our worship services have been seen by thousands and even some devotionals have hit views in the tens of thousands. It is amazing to know that God used such an isolating, questioning, doubtful time to use for His glory in reaching those that need Him most. As a church staff, we are thankful to have the abilities to share God’s message through the technology we’ve been blessed to use to touch lives we can’t even see.
One of the immediate changes we made in preparation for the return of in-person services was upgrading our video production equipment. We knew it would be critical to the connection with those who still were unable to return with us live, both for members and those we have yet to meet. It was the perfect decision for the unique time we find ourselves in these days. We are now able to livestream to our website and Facebook page our full worship service from start to finish. Of course, we can’t wait until the day when everyone feels it’s safe to return with us in-person so we have our entire church family back together again along with guests. In the meantime, we continue to slowly reopen our activities, offer connection points to the church throughout the week, and make sure the gospel is still accessible to all.
We are very aware that some church facilities are still uncomfortable reopening for their congregation members for various reasons. If you would like to join us until then, you can always catch our sermons live each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. here at our First Baptist campus on South Main Street in Moultrie, on CNS Channel 6 TV on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m., on 105.1 FM radio on Sundays at 7 p.m., on facebook.com/firstbaptistmoultrie on Sundays at 10:30 a.m., and anytime on our website at firstmoultrie.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.