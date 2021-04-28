The pitter patter of little feet rushed across the lawn as children raced from one section of Main Street Park to the other in search of eggs. Our hunt brought families from around Colquitt County to join in the fun along with our church members. It was a great launch into our three special Easter services the next day. Pastor Matt kicked off a brand new sermon series about heaven following beautiful music from our adult choir and orchestra. If you missed it, visit firstmoultrie.org to watch or listen.
So much is beginning to open up on our calendar, a marked difference from this time last year. We are extremely grateful to have events going on and faces to see often. Church is always better when we are together.
The month of May seems to be all about our next generation here at First Baptist of Moultrie. We have a couple of community-wide events coming for our kids and youth. Our annual Mom & Son Survival Night will be here next week on May 7 at 6 p.m. This event is so much fun, and we always hear many stories coming from our elementary-age boys and their moms following this exciting night. Our previous years have included nerf gun battles, an Amazing Race throughout parts of our church campus, plenty of pizza, and so much more. You’ll have to come see what is included in this year’s mission. Register today at firstmoultrie.org/mom-son-survival with your preschool age 4 through 5th grade boys. On May 12, our kids will also be enjoying an end-of-the-year bash at Freckles skating rink from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bring them out for fun with friends.
Our students have been waiting months for their annual DiscipleNow (DNow) event that was postponed from January. It’s finally here and registration is about to close. By May 5, be sure to register your 6-12th grader for this amazing weekend of worship, teaching, small groups, and much more from May 14-16. All the details you need are at firstmoultrie.org/dnow-2021.
May will also be a great time to come see our children sing. Our adorable Preschool Choir will sing during our 10:30 a.m. worship service on May 2, as well as our First Kidz Choir leading us in song on Mother’s Day, May 9, during our 10:30 a.m. worship service. That morning service will be all about moms, as well, when parents will be dedicating their children to our Savior. It will be a special day you won’t want to miss.
The school year is rapidly coming to a close, and our Weekday Preschool children have been learning so much. They are winding down their year with a visit to the strawberry patch, Main Street Park, and have a wet water day coming up. As the community gets ready for graduations of all ages, our church family will be celebrating our seniors during our annual Grad Sunday on May 23 at 10:30 a.m. This was an extremely important and emotional day for us in 2020 after our kids had been sheltered at home for so long. Thankfully, this 2021 graduating class has had a more normal year and can celebrate more easily with family and friends, including their church family.
As we look ahead, we see various camps, Vacation Bible School, and summer break on the calendar to look forward to in the coming months. Though registration has closed for some summer camps already (Connect Camps is still open at firstmoultrie.org/camps and VBS is still open at firstmoultrie.org/vbs), we are thankful for the participation from our church members and the community in making life swing a bit more back to normal. Along with you, we are excited to get involved, see friends often, and reconnect through our usual events. Thank you for making ministry fun, exciting, and rewarding as we create ways to love on your kids, reach your teenagers, and connect with you. We are here throughout the week at 229-985-2103 or at firstmoultrie.org, on Sunday mornings at 8:15am and 10:30am for worship with small group Sunday School classes between services at 9:15am, and on Wednesday nights at 6:00pm with classes for all ages. We hope to see and connect with you in our busy month of May.
