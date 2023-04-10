MOULTRIE, Ga. — On a recent trip, the First National Bank’s First Adventurers Travel Club discovered the rolling hills of Tuscany, home to sprawling vineyards, charming medieval hill towns, and enchanting cities.
The tour began with three nights in Rome visiting the Colosseum, the Vatican Museums, St Peter's Basilica, the Wonders of The Sistine Chapel, and Michelangelo's mural of the Last Judgement, according to a press release from the bank.
From there, the group enjoyed a Savor 7-night stay in Montecatini Terme, the famous resort and spa town. Each day the group journeyed to nearby towns, including Pisa, where the group participated in a Tuscan cooking class, Florence, and San Gimignano, into the Italian countryside. They discovered the charming city of Lucca, Italy's best-kept secret. They learned about the heroic deeds of World War II at the remains of the Gothic Line and visited the Museum of Liberation.
The group visited the Florence American Cemetery and Memorial, the final resting place of over 4,000 Americans.
“All felt the emotions of participating in the Lowering of The Flag, especially those asked to assist,” the bank said.
For more information about the upcoming First National Bank's First Adventurers Travel Club, visit fnbdc.com or email fnbtravel@fnbdc.com.
