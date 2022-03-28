TIFTON, Ga. — Visitors can enjoy a celebration of the rich, rural heritage of South Georgia during the annual Folklife Festival on April 2 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. Showcasing South Georgia’s history and culture, the event runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with interactive activities for both children and adults.
A can’t miss moment of the day will be the ceremonial firing of the turpentine still at 11 a.m. for the Historic Village’s annual turpentine distillation. Museum guests will see up close and personal this age-old process that is central to South Georgia’s cultural heritage.
The Folklife Festival is all about interactive activities including livestock and wildlife encounters, doll-making, hoecake cooking, sawmill demonstrations, sheep shearing, and mule plowing. Guests can also visit the antique and model tractors that will be on display on the Tift West Lawn. The antique tractors will parade through the Historic Village at noon and 2 p.m.
Admission to the Folklife Festival is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $5 for children 5–16 years of age, and free for children under five. For more information, interested persons can contact the Country Store at (229) 391-5205.
