MOULTRIE — Four girls and young women are preparing to represent Colquitt County in the State Georgia Forestry Pageant June 9-11 in Tifton.
The 2023 Colquitt County Forestry queens will ride in the May Day parade Saturday, May 6, in Doerun and will be taking photos alongside Smokey Bear later in the day.
Ms. Colquitt County Forestry is Tess Davis, 39, wife of Matt Davis.
She's mother to Tate Lucas, 15; Tripp Lucas, 12; and Tyson Lucas, 7; and to Mason Davis, 22, and Olivia Davis 17. She's the daughter of Lynne and Gene Moore and Bronze and Wendy Kimbrell, and the daughter-in-law of Russ and Sherry Davis.
She has a masters in special education from Valdosta State University and has been a pre-kindergarten teacher for 14 years. She is a self-taught makeup artist and a huge Harry Potter fan. She enjoys the beach, boutique shopping, going to the gym, traveling, and experiencing new restaurants and cuisines with her husband. She is the 2002 honor graduate of Pierce County High School where she lettered in varsity sports and received several local pageant titles in Pierce County. Her goal in life is to share positivity, and kindness and encourage self-acceptance in women of all ages.
Miss Colquitt County Forestry is 17-year-old Kaytlynn Harrell, daughter of LaDon and Melissa Harrell. Harrell has spent this past year as the 2022 Teen Miss Colquitt County Forestry Queen and is honored to be the 2023 Miss Colquitt County Forestry Queen.
During her Teen Miss reign, Harrell has raised money for several charities including Relay for Life, Toys for Tots, Breast Cancer Awareness, and the Blessing Box. She also has used her title to start her ”SHINE” campaign platform to spread the light of Jesus Christ to others around her. In her free time, she loves to represent forestry whenever she can, whether riding in parades, judging other pageants, or reading to children at the schools or library. She also enjoys singing with her worship team at Temple Baptist Church.
Harrell has been homeschooled since 2015, finishing her junior year and taking college courses at SRTC. This summer she will be completing courses to become a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Harrell has a desire to help others and wants to be an inspiration to young women in her county. She says that as 2023 Miss GA Forestry she plans to do whatever she can to help her community, raise money for charities, and continue to influence others on how they can SHINE through anything.
Teen Miss Colquitt County is 13-year-old Skyla Naquin. In her free time she enjoys hanging out with her cousin and friends. She is involved with tennis and is about to start barrel racing lessons.
She attends C.A. Gray Junior High School as a virtual student and she wants to be a lawyer when she grows up.
Tiny Miss Colquitt County is Kehlani Payne. The daughter of Covin and Katisa Payne, she is a triplet who enjoys spending her free time modeling, dancing, and planting flowers with her mom. She loves all things unicorn and as of right now, she wants to be a unicorn princess when she grows up.
