SAVANNAH, Ga. — Mandy Dawson Farmer has released a new children’s picture book about dairy cows titled “Holly the Holstein Talks About Milk Cows.”
“In this cute, colorful, and interactive book you will meet Holly the Holstein,” Farmer said in a press release to The Observer. “Children under 9 will enjoy and learn about the life of a milk cow on a family farm. How much milk does a cow produce each day? Holly knows. How much does a cow eat? Holly knows. Pay attention as you read so you can answer Holly’s questions about the farm and the animals who live there.”
Mrs. Mandy (as the children call her) ministered to children for over 25 years teaching Bible and music. While in Moultrie as a children’s director at First Church of the Nazarene for over 10 years, she was also in the homeschool community and founded Moultrie C.H.A.T., a local homeschool group.
Farmer said she and her husband have retired to Savannah to be near three of their four adult children. She blogs at www.mandyandmichele.com and writes Bible studies for www.gracefullytruthful.com
A copy of the book has been donated to the Moultrie Library and readers can purchase their own copy at Amazon.com in paperback or Kindle versions.
For more information about the book and a kids book club, where you can obtain coloring pictures and more, visit www.thefarmersplace.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.