MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Arts Center is offering free workshops for senior adults (age 60+) through a grant from the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging.
For the month of April each Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. participants can enjoy acrylic painting led by an Arts Center instructor. All supplies are provided.
Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. until noon participants will learn how to make a stained glass butterfly.
Wednesday, April 13, from 10:30 a.m. until noon participants will paint a ceramic vase, glaze it and leave it to be fired.
These classes are free but pre-registration is required for class limits. Call 985-1922 to register.
