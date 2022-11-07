MOULTRIE, Ga. — Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will observe its 117th anniversary Sunday, Nov. 13, during the 11 a.m. service. The theme for the occasion is “Thankful Every Day,” based on scripture derived from Psalm 119:4.
The speaker for this occasion will be the Rev. Roderick Mack Hubbard of Albany, Ga.
Hubbard, born Nov. 28, 1988, is the husband of Dr. Dereca Hubbard, the father of two sons and one daughter, Brayden (10), Christian (6) and Baileigh (3). He is the son of Yolonda Hubbard and Mack Green. He is also the grandson of Robert Hubbard Sr. and former Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Green of Albany.
He is a product of the Dougherty County Public Schools and graduated from Dougherty Comprehensive High School. Furthering his education he graduated from Albany State University May 2013, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Middle Grades Education. Hubbard also is a recent graduate with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Albany State University. He is also a full time assistant principal at Morningside Elementary School, in the Dougherty County School System.
Hubbard is a member of the Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of the Rev. Lorenzo L. Heard. While serving in several different capacities including being a worship leader, he felt the call into ministry. He preached his first sermon April 29, 2007. He was licensed in 2008 and ordained in 2012. In the latter part of 2017 Hubbard became the pastor of the Greater Cedar Spring Baptist Church.
The church was constituted in 1905 by the Rev. Lonzo Holmes with less than 20 baptized believers. The church was named Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, and was originally established in Tignon, Georgia. Overtime, the church was relocated to Moultrie, Georgia, and the name was changed to its present name, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
The church has prospered for 117 years under the leadership of several spiritual men of God, according to a press release from Friendship MBC. In the last half century, the Rev. Leroy Thompson Jr., of Tallahassee, Fla., served for 34 years (1971-2005). Then in 2006, the Rev. Alfred Jones was called to lead the flock at Friendship. He remained there for 14 years until he retired in 2020. The church continues to thrive under the leadership of Interim Pastor, the Rev. Moses Jordan. He is assisted by associate ministers Wilma Hadley, Zilphia Dorsett, and Betty Walker.
During the program the church family will recognize two of its dedicated members as Unsung Heroes. Deacon Ronnie French is program chair. The church is located at 421 6th Avenue, NW, Moultrie. For transportation or more information, call 229-890-2955.
