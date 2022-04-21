Fritz addresses Retired Educators

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The April meeting of the Colquitt County Retired Educators was held at the Colquitt County Arts Center. Director Connie Fritz informed members of the current and upcoming exhibits and classes. After the meeting, members toured the Vereen and Traverse galleries. CCREA’s next meeting will be 10:30 a.m. May 9 at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library.

