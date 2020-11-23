A Daily Thanksgiving Prayer – “Dear God, Thank You for Your amazing power and work in our lives, thank You for your goodness and for Your blessings over us. Thank You for your great love and care. Thank You for Your sacrifice so that we might have freedom and life. Forgive us for when we don't thank You enough, for who You are, for all that You do, for all that You've given. Help us to set our eyes and our hearts on You afresh. Renew our spirits, fill us with Your peace and joy. We love You and we need You, this day and every day. We give You praise and thanks, for You alone are worthy! In Jesus' Name, Amen.” Debbie McDaniel
Even though many decorations this month are focusing on fall and Thanksgiving, Christmas decorations are springing up across the land with trees, lights, nativity scenes, and holiday plants. From Thanksgiving blessings to Christmas cheer, it’s that time of the year! And the color and stance of the poinsettia help bring Christmas cheer into our hearts and homes.
These brightly colored plants are a definite indication of the Christmas season and are very much a part of our Christmas decor. The shape of the poinsettia flower and leaves are sometimes thought as a symbol of the Star of Bethlehem which led the wise men to Jesus with the red colored leaves symbolizing the blood of Christ.
The showy colored parts of poinsettias are actually modified leaves (bracts) not flowers. The actual flowers (yellow) are located in the center of these colorful bracts. The poinsettia drops its bracts and leaves immediately after the flowers shed their pollen. Therefore, choose those plants with little or no yellow pollen showing for the longest duration of color.
Poinsettias are not poisonous - university studies have shown that 500 to 600 leaves would have to be ingested to have any side effects (upset stomach and vomiting). And, since the leaves are not very tasty it is highly unlikely that people or pets would be harmed from ingestion. However, many plants in the Euphorbiaceae family discharge a milky sap which could cause a skin reaction in people with latex allergies.
Poinsettias will not tolerate frost, but they will grow in temperate coastal climates (southern California) reaching upwards to 10 feet tall. The colors of the bracts are created through photoperiodism (darkness control) requiring darkness for 12 continuous hours at a time for at least five days in a row to change bract color. However, once poinsettias complete the process of photoperiodism, they require abundant light during the day for the brightest and most attractive color.
Over 100 varieties of poinsettias are available in the marketplace in colors of red, pink, white, yellow, purple, salmon, and multi-colors. The red poinsettia continues to be the color of choice with Prestige Red being a best-selling hybrid. Poinsettias are the most popular Christmas plant with most of them being sold within a six-week period prior to Christmas. Once Christmas day has arrived, the dollar value of those poinsettias remaining in the market drops immediately and drastically as stores re-open on Dec 26.
Poinsettias will last through the Christmas season and beyond. In addition to price, here are some pointers to follow in your selection process. Select a plant with dark green foliage down to the soil line or to the top of the container. Select a plant with bracts (modified leaves) that are completely colored. Select a plant which does not have a lot of green around the bract edges. Select a plant that does not have fallen or yellow leaves. Select a plant that looks full, balanced and attractive from all sides.
And, select a plant that is 2 1/2 times taller than the diameter of the container. Select a plant that is not drooping or wilting. Select a plant that is not displayed in paper or plastic sleeves since plants held in sleeves will deteriorate more quickly (the sleeves are for transporting only). Select a plant that has not been displayed or crowded close together (crowding can cause premature bract loss). Select a plant that has moderate soil moisture (if it’s wet and the plant is beginning to wilt, this could be an indication of root rot).
And, select a plant that is pest-free (check the undersides of leaves for aphids and whiteflies). Select a plant that is mature (check the true flowers which are located at the base of the colored bracts – green or red-tipped flowers will have greater longevity than the ones with yellow pollen covering the flowers). After your purchase and placement in the home, be sure to cover it for cold protection if it is exposed to outside temperatures below 50°F.
The length of time that your poinsettia will maintain its color and vigor is dependent on the maturity of the plant, when you bought it, and how you treat it. If given proper care and maintenance, poinsettias should keep their beauty for weeks (some high-quality varieties will remain attractive for months). After you have made your poinsettia selection and purchase, be sure that it is wrapped properly because exposure to low temperatures (even for a few minutes) can damage the bracts and leaves.
Select awesome seasonal plants for the upcoming holidays. Help the homeless every chance you get. As you receive blessings, always pay them forward. To help reduce the risk of COVID-19, wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. May God bless each of you during this time of the year and forevermore! May your decorating efforts provide you with an atmosphere filled with ornamental appeal and spiritual contentment. Happy Thanksgiving!
“Teach them (God's commandments) to your children, talking about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.” Deuteronomy 11:19. “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God.” Philippians 4:6. “Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near.” Philippians 4:5. “I have said these things to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” John 16:33.
Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.
