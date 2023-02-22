THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Lambda Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., is holding an online fundraiser through the end of February to fund scholarships.
Since chartering July 9, 1977, the chapter has granted more than $500,000 in scholarships to students in Thomas, Colquitt, Grady, Mitchell and Decatur counties, according to a press release from the organization.
Tickets for the “Love Is in the Air” fundraiser are available for $10 each through the Givebutter platform https://givebutter.com/LoveisintheAirFundraiserLambdaXiOmegaChapter.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, the drawing will be broadcast on Facebook Live: LXOAKA. Three winners will be chosen, with first place receiving $300, second place $200, and third place $100.
Lambda Xi Omega strives to provide numerous community programs that emphasize the sorority’s international program initiatives: Strengthening Our Sisterhood, Empowering Our Families, Enhancing Our Environment, Building Our Economic Legacy, Advocating for Social Justice, and Uplifting Our Local Communities, the press release said.
To learn more about the work Lambda Xi Omega provides, visit the organization on its Facebook page or chapter website, https://www.akalambdaxiomega.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.