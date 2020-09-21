MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Arts Center welcomed artists from all over the region to the first Southern Arts Invitational gallery opening.
The exhibit features works from all mediums including sculpture, pottery, paintings, mixed media, and more. Selections for awards were based on a juried review, which was conducted without the knowledge of the artists’ identity, title, or price of work.
The gallery is free to the public and open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. until Oct. 30, located at 401 Seventh Avenue S.W. Moultrie.
For more info, visit colquittcountyarts.com or call 229-985-1922.
