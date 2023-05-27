Games help keep kids active through summer vacation

Mother Nature has a sense of humor and one of the laughs she gives herself is when summer hits South Georgia.
Just when those school-aged children are being released for summer vacation, Mother Nature blesses Colquitt County with 90 degree temperatures coupled with almost 90 percent humidity.
For those months it’s nearly unbearable to be outside from before lunchtime to after dinner unless you’re in some form of water.
But don’t worry, there are plenty of ways to keep the family active throughout the summer, and more importantly, keeping it fun.
5 active games that can be played indoors
Keep the balloon from hitting the ground
The beauty of this game is it can be played solo, one-on-one, or in a group.
All that’s needed to play is one balloon, and the object of the game is quite simple: Don’t let the balloon hit the floor.
As the balloon is swatted around, players can use any part of their body to keep it afloat. The person who allows the balloon to touch the ground loses. This game commonly sees leaping over furniture or diving on the ground as the point is to bat the balloon away from your opponent.
Remember, in addition to having fun the point is also to get some movement. Don’t remain stationary.
And when you’re done with this game, use that pack of balloons for a million other things.
Tape the balloon to a door frame and see how many times in a minute your kids can jump up and touch it, create a course through the house and get the balloon through it by blowing on it or squeeze the balloon between your knees while crab walking to the finish line.
Simon Says with body strength training
I believe it’s fair to say that everyone knows the traditional game of Simon Says. One person yells out commands, but you only follow the ones prefaced with “Simon Says.” Last one standing wins.
Same concept here, but to make it more active, have all commands be a strength training exercise. Anything that gets the heart rate up or the muscles activated is fair game. (Get it?)
Even those movements that don’t seem like a lot, like tiny arm circles or planking, get challenging when held for 30 seconds or longer.
Depending on the intensity of the players and the instructions of Simon, this could easily become a full body strength workout, especially if that is the plan going into it and Simon says to pick up those 5-pound hand weights.
Oh, did I forget to mention in this version whoever is Simon must participate as well. That way if they make the group do rotating side lunges for a minute straight, they have to do them too!
Red Light, Green Light
Another traditional game with a twist.
The lineup is exactly the same. Have your “stoplight” player at one point in the house, and have everyone go to another. When the stop light turns green (faces their back to the group) everyone advances forward. Here is where things change.
If you don’t mind a bunch of rowdy kids sprinting through your house, then by all means let them, but a way to make the game a little slower paced and safer for indoors, while still promoting laughter and a healthy lifestyle, is to have them do quirky maneuvers while they advance through the house.
Have all participants write a way to travel from the starting point to the spinning human traffic light: hopping on one foot, army crawl, walk sideways like a crab or doing the inchworm crawl are some ideas.
Before each round, draw from the options and that is how everyone has to travel when the light is green.
Dance party
This isn’t so much a game, rather a fun way to get the heart rate up and warm those muscles no up.
Simply put on some music everyone will want to move to and dance.
Any interpretation of dance there is. Let everyone go crazy because it will cause two things.
Everyone will expend energy quickly and the sillier people are the more everyone will laugh, which will also add to the fun.
It might make for a very noisy and chaotic house for a half hour, but after that? Ideally, it will be nice and quiet while everyone is tuckered out.
Painter’s tape
As with balloons, tape has limitless possibilities for fun.
Painter’s tape is designed to be applied without ruining walls or hardwood floors so make sure to grab that rather than duct tape.
Some favorite activities using tape include building a hopscotch design, placing a starting line and doing the long jump or putting various sizes of squares on the wall and throwing bean bags for points.
5 outdoor games that use water
Ice block sledding
Two things are needed to go ice block sledding: a hill and a block of ice. Not cubed ice, but a big, singular block of ice. They can be purchased at grocery stores.
It’s really quite simple. Sit on the block of ice with your feet on the ground in front of you to use as brakes. Your hands secure the block by placing them on the back corners. And then you go down the hill.
Okay, honesty time, the first couple times down the hill may be a little slow going. The key to ice block sledding is to let the ice melt a sledding path into the grass, so make sure to use the same route each time.
The more you do it, the smoother the ride down that hill will feel. Then, use those leg muscles on the way back up for another go.
Through personal experience, it’s recommended to bring a towel to put on the top of the ice to give a layer between it and your butt. If you’re thinking you wouldn’t want the towel because you want to feel the cold, don’t worry. Even with a thin layer of towel, your butt will have a nice wet spot after an hour or so.
Make sure it's a small hand towel though. The thicker the towel the greater the risk of it touching the ground and causing injury by making the ice block roll.
Water balloon pinatas
Take all those leftover balloons from when you leapt over your ottoman and dove headfirst into the carpet to keep the balloon off the floor.
Well, now it’s time to break them all.
Fill them with water, tie them all to a heavy-duty string and suspend it outside so you can hit the balloons like pinatas.
Then, just enjoy the laughter and splashes of water as the balloons pop.
And, as always, there are a million different ways to change things up.
Instead of hitting them like a pinatas, play baseball with water balloons. You’ll still get that satisfaction from smacking something with a bat and it’s a unique way to play a beloved summer sport.
Outdoor water obstacle course
Requiring some advanced thinking, prep time and longer time to execute, it is worth the work.
For maximum results, get access to a playground. If you don’t have one, that’s what public parks are for.
The concept of this game is to create a course throughout the playground and then time everyone for the fastest time.
Make it as silly as possible: do a tango dance over to the basketball hoop and back while being bombarded with water guns, go down the slide three times in a row restricted by having to hop on one foot one your way up to the slide and there is a kitty pool waiting for you at the bottom or go across the monkey-bars with a wet sponge in a hat on your head.
Great creative and have fun.
However, make sure the obstacle course isn’t too long or people won’t remember all the steps. The aim is to have each participant complete the course in a couple minutes. That way you can make it through a rotation quicker and each person gets a chance to get some movement without it feeling like a workout.
Jump rope holding water
This one will create a lot of giggles because it’s almost impossible and it’s funny to watch.
Everyone has to jump rope for 15 seconds while holding two full cups of water. The person who keeps the most water in the cups wins.
Also, if you get hung up on the rope, you are disqualified. This one makes it impossible for people to just step over the rope.
Easy as that. Get ready to start laughing.
Sponges
All that is needed for this is some buckets full of water and sponges. After that, this is another one where creativity can take over.
Throw the sponges back and forth and see who can get the furthest apart without dropping, use them like water balloons and play war, have it be a baton and have a relay race or use them to fill up buckets the fastest.
Sponges are cheap and are natural adsorbents. Really, just come up with something your kids will find fun and include wet sponges. It will give a fun afternoon in fresh air where there are breaks from the heat with splashes of water.
Want to add another level? Make it a contest and offer rewards.
Yes, money could be spent on little toys or candy for prizes, and sometimes that could be fun, but the rewards could also be free.
The winner could get to choose dinner for that night while second place chooses dessert.
Or, the person who came in last could choose what movie the family watches that night.
The only thing that really matters is that everyone has fun and laughs together while getting some active movements.