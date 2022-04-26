MOULTRIE, Ga. — GEAR Gifted Center students participated in the “Keep GA Wild” Poster Contest sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Prizes were awarded to the top three poster designs in third, fourth, and fifth grades. The contest promotes research and support of Georgia’s native wildlife and its resources. Brooklyn Jones was awarded the top winner in Division 3 for her composition and will continue to complete at the state level. Chloe Do was awarded top winner in Division 4 and her poster design will also compete at the state level.
GEAR students participate in wildlife poster contest
