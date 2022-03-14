MOULTRIE, Ga. — G.E.A.R. Elementary School students and teacher, Beth Miller, celebrated Georgia Arbor Day. Magnolia Garden Club provided a dogwood tree that was planted on the G.E.A.R. school grounds. Miller explained to the students the history of Arbor Day and how to plant and care for the tree.
GEAR students plant tree for Arbor Day
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Janne Tilley Kelly, 73, of Pelham, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Tift Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sunset Elementary School receives national recognition
- Challengers qualify for county commission, BOE seats
- Crime reports for March 8, 2022
- Crime reports for March 10, 2022
- ROTC team celebrates a 2nd-place win at its first Raider Competition
- Crime reports for March 11, 2022
- Crime reports for March 7, 2022
- Crime reports for March 9, 2022
- 'Enhanced' risk of severe weather Friday into Saturday
- Hog show features Pre-Club category for first time
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.