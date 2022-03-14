GEAR Arbor Day event

G.E.A.R. Elementary School students and teacher, Beth Miller, celebrated Georgia Arbor Day. Magnolia Garden Club provided a dogwood tree that was planted on the G.E.A.R. school grounds. Miller explained to the students the history of Arbor Day and how to plant and care for the tree.

 Magnolia Garden Club

