MACON, Ga. – Lane Goodroe, of Doerun, has been selected to receive a scholarship from the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture. Goodroe is one of 10 rising college juniors and seniors selected to receive a $2,000 scholarship statewide.
The scholarships recognize deserving and outstanding students who are pursuing a degree in agriculture or an ag-related degree at a college in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel College.
“Agriculture is Georgia’s leading economic sector. The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture would like to keep it that way, which is why it continues to invest in the bright minds that will power our industry in the future,” said Lily Baucom, executive director of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA).
Goodroe, the son of Craig and Melissa Goodroe, is a rising senior at the University of Georgia College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences where he is pursuing a degree in agribusiness and applied agricultural economics. He previously attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College where he was named to the ABAC President’s List for his 2018 spring and fall semesters and to the ABAC Dean’s List for his 2019 spring semester; he was named to the UGA Dean’s List for fall semester 2019.
He is a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity UGA Chapter, for which he served on the chapter’s recruitment committee this past school year, and he’s a member of the chapter’s alumni relations committee. During his junior year at UGA, Goodroe supported UGA Miracle, a philanthropic student organization that raises money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, serving on UGA Miracle’s Fundraising Subcommittee.
An FFA alum, Goodroe earned his American FFA degree in 2019. He is a member of the First Baptist Church of Doerun.
The GFA is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to advancing Georgia agriculture and creating healthy communities. The GFA works with Georgia Farm Bureau and other agricultural and educational organizations throughout Georgia to achieve its mission. The foundation is governed by a board of directors comprised of farmers, educators and Georgia agricultural leaders.
