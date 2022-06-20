COLUMBUS, Ga. — Goodwill Southern Rivers announced last week a new scholarship program that is available to anyone in its 50-county territory who wants to pursue an education at an accredited, community or technical college or university.
The Goodwill Round-Up Scholarship is made possible by the generosity of donors and shoppers who round up at the register, according to a press release from GoodwillSR, which operates the Moultrie Goodwill store.
“The scholarship is designed to bridge the gap that often exists between a student’s financial aid package and the total expense of attending school including tuition, books, equipment, room and board, etc.,” the press release said.
In all, 370 scholarships in the amount of $500 each will be granted in 2022 for a total investment of $185,000. Students must provide verification of enrollment at an accredited institution in order to be eligible for consideration.
The deadline to apply is July 15, 2022.
To learn more and apply, students should visit www.gwisr.org/scholarship to fill out an application, submit a brief essay and provide enrollment confirmation.
Goodwill Vice-President of Mission Services, Tricia Llewellyn-Konan, added, “This initiative aligns directly with our mission at Goodwill. As such, we stand ready to support the recipients with job placement services and support once they graduate.”
Goodwill has long been dedicated to closing the skills gap and eliminating barriers that often stand in the way of securing meaningful employment. With eight career centers and four training centers across its 50-county territory, approximately 30,000 individuals used Goodwill’s career services in 2021, with 4,700 of those individuals being directly connected to jobs. These free services have historically been funded almost entirely by the sale of donated goods in its retail stores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.