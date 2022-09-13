Goodwill presents scholarships

Goodwill Southern Rivers announced on June 15 an exciting new initiative to help students in its 50-county territory who wanted to further their education. The Goodwill Round-Up Scholarship is made possible by the generosity of donors and shoppers who round up at the register in Goodwill stores. It is designed to bridge the gap that often exists between a student’s financial aid package and the total expense of attending school including tuition, books, equipment, housing, etc. On Sept. 2, 123 applicants were awarded more than $60,000 in scholarships. Goodwill Vice-President of Mission Services Tricia Llewellyn-Konan added, “This initiative aligns directly with our mission of changing lives through the power of work. As such, we stand ready to support the recipients with job placement services and support once they graduate.”