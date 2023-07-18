COLUMBUS – Goodwill Southern Rivers (Goodwill) recently announced it will be awarding up to $100,000 in educational scholarships to students in its 50-county territory who are seeking to further their education.
The scholarships are made possible by the generosity of donors and shoppers who round up at the register in Goodwill stores, according to a press release from Goodwill Southern Rivers, which operates the Goodwill store in Moultrie.
"They are designed to bridge the gap that often exists between a student’s financial aid package and the total expense of attending school including tuition, books, equipment, housing, etc.," the press release said.
This year Goodwill is planning to help even more students in its local territory and has raised the scholarship amount to $100,000. Goodwill is now accepting applications for the 2023 Round-Up Scholarship Program. Scholarship recipients will be awarded up to $500 each for tuition, books, equipment, housing, etc.
Students who are attending a university, tech school, GED program, or any industry recognized credentialing program are eligible and encouraged to apply as soon as possible, the press release said. The application period ends at 11:59 p.m. July 31.
Goodwill Vice President of Mission Services Tricia Llewellyn-Konan added, “This initiative aligns directly with our mission of changing lives through the power of work. As such, we stand ready to support the recipients with job placement services and support once they graduate.”
For more information and to apply visit www.goodwillsr.org/scholarship.
