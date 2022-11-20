The Arts Center of Moultrie is excited to currently be exhibiting the work of Evelyn Davis-Walker and Steven S. Walker in the Vereen Gallery. The exhibit will run from now until Dec. 16, so be sure to go by to see them in person! The closing reception and meet-and-greet with the artists will be Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6-7 p.m.
Evelyn Davis-Walker is a practicing graphic designer, professor of graphic design, fine artist and maker who holds a B.A. in Visual Communication and Computer Art from Otterbein University and an M.F.A. in Advertising Design from Marywood. She has taught graphic design and studio art for over 14 years and has run her design business with her husband for the last two decades.
Evelyn uses the language of advertising visuals (text and imagery) to manipulate social messages through the use of materials such as acetate transparencies, encaustic wax, thread and epoxy resin.
By exploring these various materials and their relationships with their subjects, she attempts to legitimize the use of advertisements within fine art collage.
Evelyn was awarded the “25 for 25 AOL International Art Grant” where she designed individual memory games for 200 Alzheimer’s patients. She also received the Otterbein University Young Alumni for Community Engagement as a result of her game design’s activism.
Steven S. Walker has been creating inspiring works of art for corporations and private collectors for over 20 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and his master’s degree from Marywood University
As a full time artist, Steven has been included in several local and national juried competitions including the Oil Painters of America Eastern Regional, Salon and National, Richeson 75 Landscape Competition, Plein Air Salon, the International Salon and the Art Renewal Center.
Most recently Steven’s career has included plein air events including Plein Air South, Forgotten Coast Plein Air, Georgia Colors and the Olmsted Invitational (which earned him a judges award from the editor of Art Collector magazine).
The Arts Center’s gallery hours are Monday — Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. They will be closed Nov. 23-25 for Thanksgiving and regular hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28.
