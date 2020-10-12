Guided painting class under way
Obituaries
Moultrie: Michael Chad Burley, 36, of Moultrie passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 from complications of Fabry Disease. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Michael was born July 25, 1984 in Cordele the son of Joyce Scott Burley and Larry Burley of Moultrie. He loved techno…
MOULTRIE [mdash]Jessie Mae Lowe, 83 departed this life Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Chapel services will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, October 10, 2020, at Luke Strong And Son Mortuary, Ltd with limited attendance. Please sign the registry at www.strongandson.…
FUNSTON [mdash]Eddie Will Lowe, Sr., 80 departed this life on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his residence. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Dunk Smith Cemetery in Doerun, Georgia. Public viewing will be held at 3:00 - 6:00 PM, Friday, October 9, 2020, at…
MOULTRIE [mdash]George Wayne Wise, 56 departed this life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. James Pallbearers Cemetery #2. A public viewing will be held 3:00 - 6:00 PM, Friday, October 9, 2…
