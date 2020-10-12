Painting class

Karaline Horne works on a painting in Rio’s Guided Painting workshop at the Colquitt County Arts Center. 

 Colquitt County Arts Center
MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Karaline Horne works on a painting in Rio’s Guided Painting workshop at the Colquitt County Arts Center. The students were taught color blending techniques and how to draw simple birds. Art classes are available for all ages from tots to seniors. Learn more at colquittcountyarts.com or call 229-985-1922.   

