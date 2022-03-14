HARTSFIELD, Ga. — From left, Mason Adcock, teacher Emily Summerlin and Eli McLeod celebrated The Cat in the Hat as Hamilton Elementary School celebrated National Read Across America Week by dressing as their favorite book characters and inviting guests to read books with classes.
Hamilton Elementary celebrates National Read Across America Week
Janne Tilley Kelly, 73, of Pelham, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Tift Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
