MOULTRIE, Ga. — Kathryn Crosson Wooten of Moultrie celebrated her 96th birthday over the July 4 weekend, at her home.
Helping her celebrate were five generations of family, many of whom connected with her through Zoom. States represented were Idaho, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Massachusetts, and Florida.
Wooten started her family in 1942 in Sebring, Florida, and is now the matriarch for five generations of descendants. These generations are her daughter Marie, Marie's son David, David's daughter Leisha, and Leisha's daughter Zoey. Miss Kathryn states that she has been blessed beyond measure through the years, and is looking forward to many more birthdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.