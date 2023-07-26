The birth of a child into a royal family is usually observed with much pageantry. Scripture reveals the birth of a future king in the prophecies of Isaiah. “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. and he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there will be no end. He will reign on David’s throne and over his kingdom, establishing and upholding it with justice and righteousness from that time on and forever. The zeal of the LORD Almighty will accomplish this” (Isa 9:6-7 NIV).
Isaiah’s message was further revelation regarding the Divine Covenant made by God with King David. Some three hundred years earlier, the prophet Nathan had delivered God’s promise ... “The LORD declares to you that the LORD himself will establish a house for you: When your days are over and you rest with your fathers, I will raise up your offspring to succeed you, who will come from your own body, and I will establish his kingdom. He is the one who will build a house for my Name, and I will establish the throne of his kingdom forever” (2 Sam 7:11-14 NIV).
However, the outworking of that covenant seemed to fade as Israel failed in her mission to represent the True God. The kingdom split after the death of Solomon. Within a couple of hundred years, the Assyrians took the Northern kingdom into captivity. Less than two hundred years later, the Southern kingdom fell to the Chaldeans.
No doubt the skeptics of that day scoffed at the prophecy of Micah which declared that Messiah would be born in Bethlehem.
In the thinking of the nation, the line of David had vanished ... “But when the time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under law, to redeem those under law, that we might receive the full rights of sons” (Gal 4:4 NIV). Scripture reveals that the baby in the manger was wrapped in swaddling cloths. The birth of the Savior-King, lacked the glitter and trappings of royalty. Even in His earthly ministry, Jesus assumed the role of a servant rather than that of a king.
Scripture, without explanation, mentions the seamless robe that Jesus wore to the Cross. Perhaps it had been given to Him by one of the women who financially supported His ministry. “Some women were watching from a distance. Among them were Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James the younger and of Joses, and Salome. In Galilee these women had followed him and cared for his needs. Many other women who had come up with him to Jerusalem were also there.” (Mark 15:40-41 NIV).
Without fanfare, God had caused the humanity of Christ to be draped in a robe characteristic of that worn by kings. The soldiers at the Cross recognized its value and gambled to possess it. Once again, because of the nation’s unbelief and rejection of her Messiah, the kingdom promised to the house of David had to be temporarily postponed. However, God is faithful to keep His Word.
The Apostle John writes ... “I saw heaven standing open and there before me was a white horse, whose rider is called Faithful and True. With justice he judges and makes war. His eyes are like blazing fire, and on his head are many crowns. He has a name written on him that no one knows but he himself. He is dressed in a robe dipped in blood, and his name is the Word of God. The armies of heaven were following him, riding on white horses and dressed in fine linen, white and clean. Out of his mouth comes a sharp sword with which to strike down the nations. “He will rule them with an iron scepter.” He treads the winepress of the fury of the wrath of God Almighty. On his robe and on his thigh he has this name written: KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS” (Rev 19:11-16 NIV).
