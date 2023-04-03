It had been a discouraging and dismal three days and nights for the disciples of Jesus. For three and a half years they had followed Him, heard Him teach and seen Him perform miracles which, from their own Jewish teachings, could only be done by God’s Anointed One, the Messiah. Yet most of the religious leadership had persuaded the populace to condemn this One who claimed to be King of the Jews.
The sentence of death had been pronounced and His followers, especially the Twelve, were emotionally distraught. “When Judas, who had betrayed him, saw that Jesus was condemned, he was seized with remorse and returned the thirty silver coins to the chief priests and the elders. ‘I have sinned,’ he said, ‘for I have betrayed innocent blood.’ ‘What is that to us?’ they replied. ‘That’s your responsibility.’ So Judas threw the money into the temple and left. Then he went away and hanged himself” (Matt 27:3-5 NIV).
Judas could have turned in faith to Christ and received the gift of eternal life. His sins were being judged, as were ours, on the Cross. Sadly, he chose to only express remorse, instead of receiving God’s offer of forgiveness through faith in Christ.
Feeling remorse does not save anyone, for the simple statement by Paul to the Philippian jailer is clear ... “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved — you and your household” (Acts 16:31 NIV). At the Last Supper on the night of His arrest, Jesus reminded the disciples ... ““This very night you will all fall away on account of me, for it is written: “’I will strike the shepherd, and the sheep of the flock will be scattered.’ But after I have risen, I will go ahead of you into Galilee” (Matt 26:31-32 NIV).
As predicted by Jesus, the remaining Eleven disciples returned to their vocations. Mark records in his gospel, Peter’s words ... “Then everyone deserted him and fled” (Mark 14:50 NIV). How quickly they had forgotten the numerous times Jesus had spoken of His death, the offering of Himself as the sacrifice for the sins of mankind! Prophets had foretold the necessary death of a Redeemer to reconcile man to God. Though this death would appear to be an ignominious defeat, it would in actuality fulfill God’s wondrous Plan of redemption for mankind. One who was sinless, by His substitutionary sacrificial death, would bear the sins of mankind and offer eternal life to all who would receive it by faith.
Isaiah told his nation Israel ... “See, I lay a stone in Zion, a tested stone, a precious cornerstone for a sure foundation; the one who trusts will never be dismayed” (Isa 28:16 NIV). Unbelief would cause the people to reject the prophet’s message. Thus ... “The stone [Christ] the builders rejected [Israel] has become the capstone; the LORD has done this, and it is marvelous in our eyes. This is the day the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it” (Ps 118:22-24 NIV). God in the flesh accomplished salvation and remedied the helpless and hopeless condition of the human race alienated by sin from its Creator.
The scene at the Cross seemed tragic from the human perspective, yet it was God’s greatest demonstration of love toward mankind. Why then did the disciples see the Cross as defeat? He had already told them ... “For as Jonah was three days and three nights in the belly of a huge fish, so the Son of Man will be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth” (Matt 12: 40 NIV). “From that time on Jesus began to explain to his disciples that he must go to Jerusalem and suffer many things at the hands of the elders, chief priests and teachers of the law, and that he must be killed and on the third day be raised to life” (Matt 16:21 NIV). Had they remembered His promise of resurrection, joy would have assuaged their grief. Faith in His Word always overcomes fear, doubt and despair.
