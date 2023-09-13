The horrors of 9-11 hopefully remain in the thinking of the citizens of these United States. It was an act of terror and war on the homeland by a foreign entity, something not experienced since the War of 1812. Once again, this week, this nation paused to remember and honor those whose lives were suddenly taken. Evil had manifested itself in full array on innocent lives.
As a nation loving peace, we were caught by surprise, deceived into thinking that we were self-sufficient, secure, and prosperous beyond the imagination of any peoples. Yet, the most important element in the preservation of a nation had diminished. A belief and trust in God and the need for His blessing and provision were sorely lacking. With increased material wealth and power, there seemed less need for God.
The people of this great nation were mimicking Israel in the days of the Judges. Israel had rejected the divine Truth and turned to worshipping false gods.
The people had forgotten that they were a unique nation, strategically placed at the crossroads of civilization and designed by God to bring Messiah into the world. The Jews were to guard the Scriptures and disseminate God’s Word to the peoples who traversed their land. Yet, Scripture records some three hundred and fifty years of a recurring cycle in Israel’s history in which she rejected God, serving the idols of her day, and upon her cries for deliverance, God’s faithfulness to rescue His people.
“The Israelites did evil in the eyes of the LORD; they forgot the LORD their God and served the Baals and the Asherahs. The anger of the LORD burned against Israel so that he sold them into the hands of Cushan-Rishathaim king of Aram Naharaim, to whom the Israelites were subject for eight years. But when they cried out to the LORD, he raised up for them a deliverer, Othniel son of Kenaz, Caleb’s younger brother, who saved them” (Judges 3:7-9 NIV). Once freed from the pain of oppression, the thinking of the people reverted back into callousness and indifference concerning the things of God. The Book of Judges ends with a sad commentary on the spiritual life of the nation ... “In those days Israel had no king; everyone did as he saw fit” (Judg 21:25 NIV).
The United States has seen the abundant blessings of God over the last two hundred and forty-seven years. This nation has been privileged to carry the good news throughout the world that ... “God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Rom 5:7-8 NIV). When believed by faith, any individual becomes a child of God and is freed from the power of sin to reign in their life for ... “if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed” (John 8:36 NIV).
In the physical and material realm, this nation has fulfilled the words of Emma Lazarus who wrote ... “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Millions have come to our shores and found personal freedom and prosperity.x==
However, an ominous darkness looms on the horizon. Christians are being distracted today by the idols of their own making, primarily pleasure and wealth. Churches that were filled after 9-11 are not now. The words of the Apostle James are forgotten ... “Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial, because when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those who love him” (James 1:12 NIV). One paragraph of “A Plea for America” by Larry Chambers reads:
“Complacent America, why did you sleep? You took God for granted,
then woke up to weep, or did you even hear the wake-up call? Sometimes I wonder: Did we listen at all”?
God’s pledge to Israel has application for our nation. “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future” (Jer 29:10-11 NIV). What will be our nation’s response?
