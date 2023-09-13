Weather Alert

...BE PREPARED FOR AREAS OF FOG IF TRAVELING THIS MORNING... Areas of fog have developed across portions of the region early this morning. Visibility has been variable, but at times down to one-quarter of a mile in locally dense fog. If traveling, prepare for rapid changes in visibility. If you encounter fog, reduce speed, use low beam headlights, leave plenty of distance between your car and the car in front of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. The fog is expected to dissipate between 9 AM and 10 AM EDT.