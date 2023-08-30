Harry Martinez

Harry

Martinez.

The saying “growing old is not for sissies” is quite true. The aches and pains become more frequent and intense as the years pass. Other health issues surface that limit former activities. New challenges must be faced and resolved. Life presents two options – to adjust or succumb. Knowledge of God’s Word is the key to gaining the correct spiritual perspective in the changing times of life.

The spiritual life begins with faith in Christ who died for our sins on the Cross. After receiving Christ as one’s Savior, the individual must pursue learning the Word of God. Scripture tells us that God intimately knows every detail of our life and has made provision for it. Jesus told his disciples ... “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground apart from the will of your Father. and even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. So don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows” (Matt 10:29-31NIV).

The disciples were instructed to go across Palestine and share the good news that God’s promised Messiah had come. They were to be bold, fearing nothing, thus making it possible to recall the promises of God which Jesus had taught them. The Psalmist wrote ... “I was young and now I am old, yet I have never seen the righteous forsaken or their children begging bread” (Ps 37:25 NIV). There was the reminder that God can use all the days of the believer’s life to his glory ... “The righteous will flourish like a palm tree, they will grow like a cedar of Lebanon; planted in the house of the LORD, they will flourish in the courts of our God. They will still bear fruit in old age, they will stay fresh and green, proclaiming, ‘The LORD is upright; he is my Rock, and there is no wickedness in him’” (Ps 92:12-15 NIV).

Isaiah’s words of encouragement can be claimed by every believer ... “Even to your old age and gray hairs I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you” (Isa 46:4 NIV). Therefore, the senior years of life from God’s perspective are no more limiting that the younger times. God will do the work; the believer is only to be available for His service.

God’s faithfulness and sufficiency is seen in the life of the Apostle Paul. “I have worked much harder, been in prison more frequently, been flogged more severely, and been exposed to death again and again. Five times I received from the Jews the forty lashes minus one. Three times I was beaten with rods, once I was stoned, three times I was shipwrecked, I spent a night and a day in the open sea, I have been constantly on the move. I have been in danger from rivers, in danger from bandits, in danger from my own countrymen, in danger from Gentiles; in danger in the city, in danger in the country, in danger at sea; and in danger from false brothers. I have labored and toiled and have often gone without sleep; I have known hunger and thirst and have often gone without food; I have been cold and naked” (2 Cor 11:23b-27 NIV).

Yet, in all of Paul’s adversities, the Divine promise remained and flourished ... “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness” (2 Cor 12:9 NIV). God’s promise is true for every believer who trusts in the Lord ... “Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze. For I am the LORD, your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior” (Isa 43:2b-3a NIV).

Harry Martinez, a resident of Albany, is a retired minister who served a nondenominational congregation in Florida. His weekly column appears in several South Georgia newspapers.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you