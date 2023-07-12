In 1940, a movie was produced titled “Christmas in July.” The phrase soon was adopted to support the collection of gifts in July for overseas missions in order to reach the indigenous nationals by December. During WW II, the postal service initiated a similar drive to send gifts to soldiers serving overseas.
The giving of gifts finds its origin in the Garden of Eden when God presented it to Adam and Eve. After their Fall, a promise was made to Adam and Eve concerning One who would crush the power of the Adversary to forever hold man in a state of sinfulness. “And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers; he will crush your head, and you will strike his heel” (Gen 3:15 NIV). Those prophetic words would be fulfilled by God taking upon Himself flesh.
Thousands of years passed before the fulfillment of that promise. Yet, God kept that Truth alive in the thinking of those who responded favorably to the knowledge of God. The Scriptures state that ... “Abram believed the LORD, and he credited it to him as righteousness” (Gen 15:6 NIV). God later revealed the coming of the Savior through Abraham in a dramatic preview of the sacrifice of the Lamb of God on the Cross.
The Scriptures record that ... “Some time later God tested Abraham. He said to him, “Abraham!” “Here I am,” he replied. Then God said, “Take your son, your only son, Isaac, whom you love, and go to the region of Moriah. Sacrifice him there as a burnt offering on one of the mountains I will tell you about.” Early the next morning Abraham got up and saddled his donkey. He took with him two of his servants and his son Isaac. When he had cut enough wood for the burnt offering, he set out for the place God had told him about.
On the third day Abraham looked up and saw the place in the distance. He said to his servants, “Stay here with the donkey while I and the boy go over there. We will worship and then we will come back to you.” Abraham took the wood for the burnt offering and placed it on his son Isaac, and he himself carried the fire and the knife.
As the two of them went on together, Isaac spoke up and said to his father Abraham, “Father?” “Yes, my son?” Abraham replied. “The fire and wood are here,” Isaac said, “but where is the lamb for the burnt offering?” Abraham answered, “God himself will provide the lamb for the burnt offering, my son.” and the two of them went on together” (Gen 22:1-8 NIV).
Further divine revelation came through Isaiah ... “Therefore, the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel” (Isa 7:14 NIV). John states that ... “The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us” (John 1:14a NIV).
God the Holy Spirit had Dr. Luke describe this pregnancy. “The angel went to her [Mary] and said, “Greetings, you who are highly favored! The Lord is with you.” Mary was greatly troubled at his words and wondered what kind of greeting this might be. But the angel said to her, “Do not be afraid, Mary, you have found favor with God. You will be with child and give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus” (Lk 1:28-31 NIV). “How will this be,” Mary asked the angel, “since I am a virgin?” The angel answered, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. So the holy one to be born will be called the Son of God” (Lk 1:34-35 NIV).
No birth in human history would compare to this. John writes ... “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten [uniquely born] Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16 KJV).
