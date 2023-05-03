The world of sports has captured the thinking of people all over the world. Competitive games, with its winners displaying the flag of the nation they represent, are always a stirring moment. The winner of the event is in the spotlight, receiving the accolades of the people there and back home. Most of the time, such praise is well deserved and is the culmination of hours upon hours of strenuous training.
There are some similarities between the athletic world and that of the spiritual life. Though vastly different in their origin and source of power, both require self-discipline, consistent, appropriate training, proper execution and application of the skills learned.
In the spiritual realm, the Christ-life begins at the moment an individual places their faith in the fact that Christ died for their sins, was buried and rose again. A person’s geographic location, age, race or economic status are not limiting factors. There is a time in everyone’s life that God reveals Himself to an individual by the very things which are created.
The Apostle Paul described such a time with these words ... “since what may be known about God is plain to them, because God has made it plain to them. For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities — his eternal power and divine nature — have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that men are without excuse” (Rom 1:19-20 NIV). Solomon wrote ... “He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the hearts of men; yet they cannot fathom what God has done from beginning to end” (Eccl 3:11-12 NIV). With that sense of eternity comes the realization that ... “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Rom 3:23 NIV).
God’s revelation to man does not stop with the thought of condemnation but continues with the demonstration of a love that cannot not be expressed to its fullness in human thought and vocabulary.
Perhaps, John said it best, though volumes have been written concerning his simple clear statement ... “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16 NIV).
Differing from sports in which the participant must qualify or has achieved prior success, God’s Invitational is open to all simply on the basis of faith in Christ. The word “whoever” rings out from the Divine offer ... “Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because he has not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son” (John 3:18 NIV). Paul’s answer when the jailer asked how to be saved was simply ... “believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and you will be saved” (Acts 16:31 NIV). Thus, entrance into the spiritual life is not based on one’s qualifying status or personal achievements, but rather on the value of the One extending the offer.
Speaking of Jesus, God said ... “This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased. Listen to him” (Matt 17:5 NIV)! The apostle to whom those words were directed had earlier declared ... “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Matt 16:16 NIV). Concerning Himself, Jesus said ... “I tell you the truth, I am the gate for the sheep... whoever enters through me will be saved. He will come in and go out, and find pasture. … I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep” (John 10:7, 11, 14 NIV). That sacrificial offering was accomplished on the Cross. Entrance into the spiritual life is extended to the entire human race. “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light” (Matt 11:28-30 NIV).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.