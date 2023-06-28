Young children love to hear stories. These never leave their memory. A friend who teaches Bible in a private school shares God’s Truth through stories, such as the Biblical account of creation.
Children see what is around them and believe that Someone made the starry skies, or painted the beautiful sunrises and sunsets. They are aware that each of their classmates is unique. It is easy for these young students to believe that God did these things.
That’s why Jesus said ... “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. I tell you the truth, anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it” (Matt 19:14 NIV).
As these students grow older, they will hear of evolution, man’s theory concerning creation. Into their thinking will come that story ... “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth” (Gen 1:1 NIV). Should they believe God’s Word or men’s theories? They recall what their Bible story teacher had taught them years earlier ... “Your Word is Truth” (John 17:7b NIV). Now faced with a test of their faith, hopefully they will decide ... “I have chosen the way of truth (Ps 119:30a NIV).Perhaps they heard the unforgettable story of Noah and the Flood. God told Noah to build an ark.
The children learned that God was Noah’s ark of safety and not the boat. The animals and people inside the ark were safe in the Flood, but those on the outside experienced God’s judgment for their acts of evil.
Perhaps the teacher also shared the story of David and Goliath. How exciting it was to hear that a boy, maybe in middle school, faced Goliath and shouted ... “You come against me with sword and spear and javelin, but I come against you in the name of the LORD Almighty, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied” (1 Sam 17:45 NIV). What an opportunity it was to teach these younger ones the Truth ... “Not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit,’ says the LORD Almighty” (Zech 4:6 NIV). The battle is the Lord’s.
Perhaps another story was of the Cross of Christ and how Jesus paid for the sins of the entire world. It was for their sins that He had died. Then there was the story of Elijah and the widow of Zarephath. God had said to Elijah ... “Go at once to Zarephath of Sidon and stay there. I have commanded a widow in that place to supply you with food” (1 Kings 17:9 NIV). The Bible says that ... “When he [Elijah] came to the town gate, a widow was there gathering sticks. He called to her and asked, “Would you bring me a little water in a jar so I may have a drink?” As she was going to get it, he called, “And bring me, please, a piece of bread.” “As surely as the LORD your God lives,” she replied, “I don’t have any bread — only a handful of flour in a jar and a little oil in a jug. I am gathering a few sticks to take home and make a meal for myself and my son, that we may eat it — and die. Elijah said to her, “Don’t be afraid. Go home and do as you have said. But first make a small cake of bread for me from what you have and bring it to me, and then make something for yourself and your son. For this is what the LORD, the God of Israel, says: ‘The jar of flour will not be used up and the jug of oil will not run dry until the day the LORD gives rain on the land” (1 Kings 17:10-14 NIV).
In times of trouble, God would cause these children to remember what their Bible teacher said ... “My God will meet all your needs according to his glorious riches in Christ Jesus” (Phil 4:19 NIV).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.