The qualifying races for the Boston marathon are always exciting events to watch. Runners weave through neighborhoods, pause briefly for water and then continue their run, striving to reach the finish line. Though there are many distractions along the route, seasoned runners keep their eyes focused on what’s ahead rather than looking back at the participants who are trailing them.
Every believer in Christ has a race to run with opportunities to learn the Word of God and glorify God. The alternative is to become a casualty in the spiritual warfare.
If the Christian fails to grow in grace and in the knowledge of God, there is no spiritual advance.
That individual becomes ineffective as a participant in the unseen contest for the souls of men. The Apostle Peter warned that ... “Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour” (1 Peter 5:8 NIV). This demonic attempt seeks to render the believer useless in representing Christ and declaring the Truth ... “that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures” (1 Cor 15:3-4 NIV).
Such was the case in Galatia where believers had veered off course by adding the observance of Jewish ritual to the salvation message of faith alone in Christ alone. Paul wrote ... “For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision nor uncircumcision means anything, but faith working through love. You were running well; who hindered you from obeying the truth? This persuasion did not come from Him who calls you” (Gal 5:5-8 NASB). The Adversary had achieved his goal to render the churches in Galatia ineffective.
Scripture gives an account of a king who began his rule well ... “Asa did what was right in the eyes of the LORD, as his father David had done” (1 Kings 15:11 NIV). Threatened with war by Zerah the Cushite ... “Asa called to the LORD his God and said, “LORD, there is no one like you to help the powerless against the mighty. Help us, O LORD our God, for we rely on you, and in your name we have come against this vast army. O LORD, you are our God; do not let man prevail against you” (2 Chron 14:11 NIV). He was receptive to God’s Word when ... “The Spirit of God came upon Azariah son of Oded. He (Azariah) went out to meet Asa and said to him, ‘Listen to me, Asa and all Judah and Benjamin. The LORD is with you when you are with him. If you seek him, he will be found by you, but if you forsake him, he will forsake you’ (2 Chron 15:1-2 NIV). “When Asa heard these words and the prophecy of Azariah son of Oded the prophet, he took courage” (2 Chron 15:8 NIV).
However, another test of his faith would come in the thirty-fifth year of his reign. When threatened with war by King Baasha, Asa turned to the king of Aram for military assistance rather than trusting God for deliverance. “At that time Hanani the seer came to Asa king of Judah and said to him: “Because you relied on the king of Aram and not on the LORD your God, the army of the king of Aram has escaped from your hand” (2 Chron 16:7 NIV). “Asa was angry with the seer because of this; he was so enraged that he put him in prison. At the same time Asa brutally oppressed some of the people” (2 Chron 16:10 NIV).
Asa could have recovered fellowship with God by confessing his wrong (Ps 32:5). However, he did not and discipline ensued. “In the thirty-ninth year of his reign Asa was afflicted with a disease in his feet. Though his disease was severe, even in his illness he did not seek help from the LORD, but only from the physicians” (2 Chron 16:12 NIV). Though still possessing eternal life, he had become a casualty in the spiritual warfare. He started well but finished poorly.
