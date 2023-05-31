The analogy of running a race has many similarities to that of the spiritual life. Both require consistent training in order to maintain momentum and develop a mindset that focuses on being a winner.
There must be proper application of skills learned when difficulties arise. These also apply to the spiritual life of an individual who has placed their faith in Christ. The Christian life is not free from trouble, but he or she is the possession of One who has promised to be sufficient for every circumstance.
The Psalmist penned ... “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever” (Ps 73:26 NIV). Hiding in a cave from King Saul who sought his life, David wrote ... “I cry to you, O LORD; I say, ‘You are my refuge, my portion in the land of the living.’ Listen to my cry, for I am in desperate need; rescue me from those who pursue me, for they are too strong for me. Set me free from my prison, that I may praise your name” (Ps 142:5-7 NIV).
David’s spiritual walk was not free from adversity or failing. At times he stumbled greatly, but he knew the path to spiritual recovery. “Then I acknowledged my sin to you and did not cover up my iniquity. I said, ‘I will confess my transgressions to the LORD’ — and you forgave the guilt of my sin” (Ps 32:5 NIV). He finished his race well with the Divine accolade ... “the LORD has sought out a man after his own heart and appointed him leader of his people” (1 Sam 13:14b NIV).
The New Testament records the life of the Apostle Paul, the most prolific writer of the epistles. Though at one time the most zealous persecutor of Christians, he met the risen Lord on the Damascus Road. “As he neared Damascus on his journey, suddenly a light from heaven flashed around him. He fell to the ground and heard a voice say to him, ‘Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?’ ‘Who are you, Lord?’ Saul asked. ‘I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting,’ he replied. ‘Now get up and go into the city, and you will be told what you must do’ (Acts 9:3-6 NIV). It was at that moment that Saul, later called Paul, placed his faith in Christ as Savior.
The Apostle would later tell the believers in Corinth of his hardships ... “I have worked harder, been in prison more frequently, been flogged more severely, and been exposed to death again and again. Five times I received from the Jews the forty lashes minus one. Three times I was beaten with rods, once I was stoned, three times I was shipwrecked, I spent a night and a day in the open sea, I have been constantly on the move. I have been in danger from rivers, in danger from bandits, in danger from my own countrymen, in danger from Gentiles; in danger in the city, in danger in the country, in danger at sea; and in danger from false brothers. I have labored and toiled and have often gone without sleep; I have known hunger and thirst and have often gone without food; I have been cold and naked. Besides everything else, I face daily the pressure of my concern for all the churches” (2 Cor 11:23b-28 NIV).
Though at times Paul stumbled in his own spiritual walk, he knew God’s grace provision for recovery ... “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9 NIV). Thus, from death row he would say ... “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day — and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing” (2 Tim 4:7-8 NIV).
