Connecting the dots in any investigative endeavor is not only essential but exciting. It is challenging, often tedious work, but the results are well worth the effort. This writer worked one summer as a mail clerk in a forensic lab. On more than one occasion, a yell would be heard coming from an investigator who had just cracked a case after months of examining fibers under a microscope.
There is a similar correlation in reading the Scriptures when something, previously unnoticed, becomes lucid in one’s thinking. How many times have we heard the Biblical account of the babe in the manger? It is a familiar account as once again the incarnation is brought to mind with the words ... “And she [Mary] brought forth her firstborn Son, and wrapped Him in swaddling cloths, and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn” (Luke 2:7 NKJV). God would have Dr. Luke, the physician, record those words for they had great meaning. Those swaddling cloths, which were used to wrap the deceased, prophetically announced the true mission of the coming of the Savior ... “for the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost” (Luke 19:10 NKJV). In that manger lay the newly born One, God in the flesh, and over His head hung the shadow of death on the Cross.
The Apostle Paul described the incarnation and Christ’s impending death ... “Who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be grasped, but made himself nothing, taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness. and being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself and became obedient to death — even death on a cross” (Phil 2:6-8 NIV)!
From the time of the cradle to the Cross, many events marked the life of Jesus Christ. There was the arrival of the magi, perhaps a year or more later, bringing their gifts and paying homage to Messiah, God’s Anointed One, as revealed in the Hebrew Scriptures. The child would grow in the grace and knowledge of God as He sat at the feet of the scribes and priests learning the Scriptures until the right time in God’s plan for Him to be revealed to the nation as her Savior-King.
John the Apostle records that momentous pronouncement ... “The next day John [the Baptist] saw Jesus coming toward him and said, “Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world! This is the one I meant when I said, ‘A man who comes after me has surpassed me because he was before me’” (John 1:29-31 NIV). That short statement identified the Savior, first promised in the Garden and now manifested in the flesh. John the Apostle would begin his gospel ... “The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the One and Only, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth” (John 1:14 NIV).
The Truth of God in the flesh was contrary to all heathen beliefs with their gods. Those gods differed from Israel’s God, for they remained aloof from mankind, unreachable and unable to fulfill the spiritual needs of the soul. With John’s proclamation began three- and one-half years of Jesus’ ministry, revealing to the nation that He was indeed her promised Messiah. While many believed on Him, ultimately the religious leadership, fearing loss of their power over the people, called for His death.
The Cross was in the Divine Plan to redeem mankind from the bondage of sin. In His humanity Christ bore the sins of every individual in history. After accomplishing salvation and dismissing his spirit, His body would be wrapped in cloths, similar to those used by Mary in the manger. However, on the hill of Calvary, the soldiers gambled for His costly robe, one without seam. How did Christ acquire that seamless regal robe? To connect those dots will require reading next week’s article.
