Both secular and Biblical history record the providential care of God. At times, though the name of deity is not employed, it is obvious that certain occurrences could only be attributed to the providence of God. Unexplainable delays in travel, a change in weather or route, and untold other incidences that occur, though perhaps the “whys” are unknown to us, must fall into the category of God’s providential care and grace.
Accounts in Scripture of the battles fought by Israel against its enemies reveal God working behind the scenes. Early in their Exodus journey and ill prepared to defend themselves, the Jews found themselves helpless against the might of their adversaries. However, God had promised ... “I will send my terror ahead of you and throw into confusion every nation you encounter. I will make all your enemies turn their backs and run” (Ex 23:27 NIV).
Speaking to Joshua’s generation, God revealed his providential care in time of battle. “The LORD said to Joshua, ‘Do not be afraid of them; I have given them into your hand. Not one of them will be able to withstand you.’ After an all-night march from Gilgal, Joshua took them by surprise. The LORD threw them into confusion before Israel, who defeated them in a great victory at Gibeon. Israel pursued them along the road going up to Beth Horon and cut them down all the way to Azekah and Makkedah. As they fled before Israel on the road down from Beth Horon to Azekah, the LORD hurled large hailstones down on them from the sky, and more of them died from the hailstones than were killed by the swords of the Israelites” (Josh 10:8-11 NIV).
The God of the Hebrews, the pre-incarnate Christ, was being faithful to the promise He made to Abram even before he became a Jew. “I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you” (Gen 12:3 NIV). In this pledge was not only protection of the future race called the Jews from its enemies and from extinction, but also an extension of the promise given Adam in the Garden concerning One who would come to redeem mankind from the enslavement of sin and spiritual death.
God’s providential care over Israel is seen again in the Biblical story of David and Goliath. A young man would go fearlessly into battle against the Philistine giant. David, ridiculed by his own family and Saul’s army, pursued his mission because of his trust in God’s promise and care. “David said to the Philistine, ‘You come against me with sword and spear and javelin, but I come against you in the name of the LORD Almighty, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied. This day the LORD will hand you over to me, and I’ll strike you down and cut off your head. Today I will give the carcasses of the Philistine army to the birds of the air and the beasts of the earth, and the whole world will know that there is a God in Israel. All those gathered here will know that it is not by sword or spear that the LORD saves; for the battle is the LORD’s, and he will give all of you into our hands’” (1 Sam 17:45-47 NIV).
It seems reasonable that Satan’s repeated failures to destroy God’s people would result in frustration and the cessation of his efforts. However, Satan knowing that Messiah would come from the line of Abraham and eventually through the house of David, was relentless in his efforts to subjugate and even destroy the Jews.
Having failed to prevent the Cross of Christ by which mankind can have eternal life through faith in Christ, Satan still seeks the destruction of Israel so Christ cannot rule on the throne of David. He will fail in that also. God keeps His promises of providential care over His chosen people. Nations and peoples are blessed or cursed based on their attitude toward the nation Israel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.