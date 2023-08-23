The founding fathers of these United States were conscious of the providential care of God. Though all of them were not believers in Christ as their personal Savior, they respected the Scriptures and understood that a Divine course had been set in motion to grant its citizens life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Thus, they willingly acknowledged the providence of God when forming this new nation across the seas.
Scripture reveals an account of God’s providential care over the Jewish people living in the ancient empire of Persia. It is recorded in the Old Testament Book of Esther. This Biblical book is unique in that there is no mention of God; yet, it is a magnificent record that demonstrates undeniably God’s providential care over the Jewish race. It is beyond coincidence that the events recorded occurred apart from the providence and Sovereignty of God over peoples and nations.
One thing is evident in this portion of Scripture, it was another attempt by Satan to eradicate the Jews from off the earth. That hatred for Israel and the Jew finds its evil roots in the promise of a Savior, Israel’s Messiah, to be born of the house and lineage of David.
Though the author of the Book of Esther is unknown, it was obvious that the writer, probably a Jew, was well familiar with the reign of Xerxes, called Ahasuerus in the Hebrew. Some fifty thousand Jews had returned to their homeland after the Babylonian captivity. Others had chosen to stay under Persian rule. It is against these Jews that Satan vented his hatred on the Jewish population living in the city of Susa.
In furthering his demonic strategy, Satan, the enemy of God’s chosen people, always has someone to carry out his vengeful evil schemes. In our generation, death and oppression were perpetrated on the Jews by Stalin and Hitler. Though Satan motivated these individuals for his evil purposes, it occurred within God’s permissive will as part of His plan for Israel.
Daniel, prime minister under several of the Persian kings, reminds us that God is still in control. “He changes times and seasons; he sets up kings and deposes them. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the discerning. He reveals deep and hidden things; he knows what lies in darkness, and light dwells with him” (Dan 2:21-22 NIV).
It was in the Divine plan to raise up Persian kings who were favorable toward the Jews. In the working out of His plan, purpose and will, God superintended over a series of events that led to Vashti being displaced as queen. On the seventh day, when King Xerxes was in high spirits from wine, he commanded the seven eunuchs who served him — Mehuman, Biztha, Harbona, Bigtha, Abagtha, Zethar and Carcas — to bring before him Queen Vashti, wearing her royal crown, in order to display her beauty to the people and nobles, for she was lovely to look at. But when the attendants delivered the king’s command, Queen Vashti refused to come. Then the king became furious and burned with anger” (Esther 1:10-12 NIV). Through it all, God was preparing Esther to become queen and be the instrument of deliverance for the Jews.
Two other individuals appear in the narrative, Haman, vindictive and jealous, who sought to destroy the Jews, and Esther’s uncle, Mordecai, a man of integrity, who informed the queen of the Satanic plot to kill all the Jews. Satan almost succeeded in his plan, but Mordecai, who earlier had exposed an assassination plot against the king, appealed to Esther to inform Xerxes of Haman’s evil scheme. God’s providence is seen in Mordecai’s words ... “Do not think that because you are in the king’s house you alone of all the Jews will escape. For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. and who knows but that you have come to royal position for such a time as this?” (Est 4:13-14 NIV).
