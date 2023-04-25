The annals of history are filled with the accounts of attrition as an effective weapon in wearing down an opponent. That weakening process brings discouragement and internal division, and it obscures accurate assessment of conditions and how to take corrective measures in the most effective way. In the spiritual realm, discouragement caused by adverse circumstances regarding business, health, personal finances and conflicts in relationship are all effective tools used by the Adversary to render a Christian ineffective in the spiritual warfare.
The Apostle Peter, when writing to the churches in Asia Minor, admonished believers to be alert against schemes and adverse strategies used by Satan ... “Be careful — watch out for attacks from Satan, your great enemy. He prowls around like a hungry, roaring lion, looking for some victim to tear apart” (1 Peter 5:8 TLB). Peter was urging believers, who would soon be facing increased persecution, to be in the Word and trust God to carry them in and through times of adversity. Failing to do that would result in discouragement and complacency, thus hindering their Christian walk and causing them to become a casualty in the unseen spiritual warfare. “Stand firm when he [Satan] attacks. Trust the Lord; and remember that other Christians all around the world are going through these sufferings too” (1 Peter 5:9 TLB).
Without question, there will be spiritual attacks against any person who has placed their faith in Christ as one’s Savior. Furthermore, the decision then to pursue a walk with the Lord by consistently learning and applying His Word makes that Christian a target for demonic attack. John was instructed to record in Revelation the Divine evaluation of the seven churches in Asia Minor. Concerning the church at Ephesus ... “I know your deeds, your hard work and your perseverance. I know that you cannot tolerate wicked men, that you have tested those who claim to be apostles but are not, and have found them false. You have persevered and have endured hardships for my name, and have not grown weary. Yet I hold this against you: You have forsaken your first love. Remember the height from which you have fallen” (Rev 2:2-5a NIV)!
Scripture does not reveal why they lost their first love. It is possible that the believers had become distracted or discouraged in persecution, and complacency had replaced their fervor for learning the Word and serving the Lord. Earlier, Paul had instructed them ... “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand” (Eph 6:10-13 NIV).
God has given every believer the same grace provision for life as He did for the humanity of Christ. Thus, as Christ, by means of the Spirit, effectively used the Word of God in fulfilling the Father’s plan, likewise Christians have the Word and the Holy Spirit to effectively live their spiritual lives. “Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace.
“In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. and pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the saints” (Eph 6:14-18 NIV). These weapons are effective when we know the Word and maintain fellowship with the Spirit of God.
