There are times in everyone’s life in which critical moments arise that have great importance. Sometimes even life is at stake. Such was the night when Francis Scott Key, seeking to negotiate the release of American civilians, viewed the bombardment of Fort McHenry. Anyone familiar with the gunpowder used in those days is aware of the difficulty in viewing the target once firing has begun. Hanging in the balance was a budding nation, founded some 40 years earlier on biblical principles, that insured the God given blessings of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Would young America survive the powerful onslaught of the British navy in its attempt to reclaim those “rebellious colonies?”
From the perspective of human warfare, the American forces were inferior to the great military power of the British Empire. Yet, at the dawn’s early light, the flag over the fort was still flying. A spiritual factor had been overlooked by the British, that of Divine providence.
It was in God’s Plan for a nation, across the seas from the cradle of civilization, to be formed in freedom, based on biblical concepts, whereby people could choose to govern themselves in accordance with divinely established laws. The divine institutions of volition, family, marriage, and nationalism were the embedded traits that would result in divine blessing. Much opposition would arise to destroy a nation by rejecting these divine institutions. Demonic forces would influence evil leaders within and without a nation, in their lust for power, to war against those who sought to honor Divine Truth.
Yet, the divine promises of protection and provision remain true for any people who would place their trust in God over that of man. From such a nation would go out the good news that ... “Christ himself is the means by which our sins are forgiven, and not our sins only, but also the sins of everyone” (1 John 2:2 TEV). True liberty would abound, freedom from the bondage and enslavement of sin for ... “if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed” (John 8:35-36 NIV). Adherence to Divine Truth would result in national and individual blessing.
However, a just God demands that failure to observe His laws must result in Divine discipline. Freedom is lost when the people in any nation reject His Word. While the promises to Israel were given by God to establish a nation that would bring in the Savior and disseminate His Word, history records the unbelief of the national and religious leaders. Instead of receiving her Messiah and reaping the blessings promised by God, a land flowing with milk and honey [spiritual and economic prosperity] ... “they shouted, "Take him away! Take him away! Crucify him!" We have no king but Caesar, "the chief priests answered” (John 19:15 NIV).
God would raise up other nations to carry the good news ... “that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures” (1 Cor 15:3-4 NIV). That message reveals God’s love and grace toward mankind for He is ... “not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9 NKJV).
History records the demise of nations and empires that rejected Divine Truth. Israel was dispersed, the Roman Empire fell, the sun set on the British Empire, and now the United States is reaping a harvest of violence, evil, hatred against authority, antisemitism and unparalleled attacks against the very principles and concepts which made this nation the greatest in human history.
Once again there hangs in the balance freedom or bondage, liberty or death. On the horizon appear ominous signs of destruction. But God who is rich in mercy has a remedy for this nation and its people ... “if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land” (2 Chron 7:14-15 NIV).
