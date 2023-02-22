History records the accomplishments and failures of men. Achievements are credited to human effort, dedication and perseverance in accomplishing a task. Likewise, failures are blamed on human error, lack of accurate input, and sometimes malicious intent. In reality, behind the successes or failures is the hand of God. It is His Plan, His doing that is unfolding, for He is the Creator and Sustainer of all things. All history is His-story.
Paul affirmed this Truth to the Christians in Colossi ... “Christ is the visible image of the invisible God. He existed before God made anything at all and is supreme over all creation. Christ is the one through whom God created everything in heaven and earth. He made the things we can see and the things we can’t see — kings, kingdoms, rulers, and authorities. Everything has been created through him and for him. He existed before everything else began, and he holds all creation together” (Col 1:15-17 NLT).
The unfolding of God’s Plan was evidenced in the first Advent of Christ. The promise of a Savior announced in the Garden was no accident ... “But when the right time came, the time God decided on, he sent his Son, born of a woman, born as a Jew, to buy freedom for us who were slaves to the law so that he could adopt us as his very own sons” (Gal 4:4-6 TLB). This freedom, could only be acquired through faith in Christ. Nationality, social standing, economic status, gender, intelligence or lack thereof, is not in the equation to obtain eternal life ... “As the Scripture says, “anyone who trusts in him will never be put to shame.” For there is no difference between Jew and Gentile — the same Lord is Lord of all and richly blesses all who call on him, for, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved” (Rom 10:11-13 NIV).
Eternal life in Christ is offered to all because of the finished work of Christ on the Cross having accomplished salvation. However, “His-story” does not end with the Cross. Balaam spoke an oracle concerning a future time in which the Christ, the Messiah, would establish His kingdom on earth and rule in Righteousness. “I see him, but not now, I behold him, but not near. A star will come out of Jacob a scepter will rise out of Israel” (Num 24:17 NIV). Isaiah privileged to write of the Savior, not only said ... “For to us a child is born” (Isa 9:6 NIV), but foretold of a future time when ... “the government will be on his shoulders. and he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there will be no end. He will reign on David’s throne and over his kingdom, establishing and upholding it with justice and righteousness from that time on and forever. The zeal of the LORD Almighty will accomplish this” (Isa 9:6b-7 NIV).
The Apostle John closed the Canon of Scripture with the Revelation of Jesus Christ as He described the majestic return of the Savior, no longer appearing as a humble servant, but as a victorious conqueror ... “I saw heaven standing open and there before me was a white horse, whose rider is called Faithful and True. With justice he judges and makes war. His eyes are like blazing fire, and on his head are many crowns. He has a name written on him that no one knows but he himself. He is dressed in a robe dipped in blood, and his name is the Word of God. The armies of heaven were following him, riding on white horses and dressed in fine linen, white and clean. Out of his mouth comes a sharp sword with which to strike down the nations. “He will rule them with an iron scepter.” He treads the winepress of the fury of the wrath of God Almighty. On his robe and on his thigh he has this name written: KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS” (Rev 19:11-16 NIV). and so “His-story” continues for all eternity.
