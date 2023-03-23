News of the unending search for peace, inflation, turmoil, violence, loss of life from disasters and wars are streaming the air waves and consuming large portions of our newspapers. Undeniably, these are difficult times, and few solutions if any, are on the horizon.
These occurrences should not take by surprise those who are familiar with the Scriptures. During His ministry on earth, Jesus continued to offer Himself as the Savior-Messiah to the nation Israel.
“Look at the fig tree and all the trees. When they sprout leaves, you can see for yourselves and know that summer is near. Even so, when you see these things happening, you know that the kingdom of God is near. I tell you the truth, this generation will certainly not pass away until all these things have happened. Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away” (Luke 21:29-33 NIV).
The King and the kingdom were before the people in the Person of the Christ, their Messiah. However, because of unbelief, they rejected God’s provision of a Savior-King. They desired freedom from Rome but not from the enslavement of sin. God’s Plan called for the Cross to come before the kingdom. Thus, the kingdom though near at that time, could not be established because of unbelief.
Paul makes an amazing statement concerning the Divine Plan for the ages. “What then? What Israel sought so earnestly it did not obtain, but the elect did. The others were hardened, as it is written: "God gave them a spirit of stupor, eyes so that they could not see and ears so that they could not hear, to this very day” (Rom 11:7-8 NIV).
History records the consequences incurred by the Jews for their rejection of the Christ, their Messiah. However, God is not finished with Israel. Thus, Paul continues ... “Again I ask: Did they stumble so as to fall beyond recovery? Not at all! Rather, because of their transgression, salvation has come to the Gentiles to make Israel envious. But if their transgression means riches for the world, and their loss means riches for the Gentiles, how much greater riches will their fullness bring!" (Rom 11:11-12 NIV).
That time of spiritual recovery and exaltation will come to Israel, but for now, God is presenting Himself to mankind through the gospel message entrusted to the Church. It is a message of hope, encouragement and offers a spiritual life beyond man’s imagination. Paul closed his second apostolic prayer with this benediction ... “Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen” (Eph 3:20-21 NIV).
The Spirit of God working through His Word in a person who has placed their faith in Christ as Savior, is able to produce in an individual a life that is free of anxiety, doubt, fear and depression due to adverse circumstances. The Christian can rest in God’s Word that ... “teaches us to say 'No' to ungodliness and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright and godly lives in this present age, while we wait for the blessed hope — the glorious appearing of our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ” (Titus 2:11-13 NIV).
This speaks of the rapture described by Paul with these words ... “For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore encourage each other with these words. Whether it’s the believer’s death or the rapture of the Church, whichever occurs first, the gospel song says it so well, “What a Day that will be when my Jesus I shall see!”
