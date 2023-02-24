The concept of grace is a rare commodity in today’s world. That is evident in the business arena. Today, the borrowing public is overwhelmed with high interest rates and late fees. Accounts in arears are penalized serving only to increase the debt incurred.
Understandably, obligations incurred should be timely repaid, and when not, may indicate irresponsibility on the part of the purchaser. Having said that, there was a time when grace was more evident in the world of business. Do you recall the grace period on parking meters when time expired? Insurance companies had a grace period, and may still have one, that covered the insured during a period of nonpayment before the policy lapsed.
These examples grossly fail in comparison with the Divine thought and action of God in eternity past to manifest grace toward mankind. John wrote ... “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten [uniquely born] Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting [eternal] life” (John 3:16 KJV). God’s provision of salvation at the Cross was the greatest manifestation of His love and grace. It was there that Christ became the substitute for our sins. While John speaks of God’s love, which is beyond the scope of man’s vocabulary, he also states the magnificent truth that “God gave.” It was a gift motivated by His love and offered in grace to the human race with no strings attached.
That gift of eternal life, obtained only through faith in Christ, revealed God’s grace attitude toward the human race. A personal acceptance of God’s grace gift would be devoid of human effort, one’s ability or resources. An act of faith, non-meritorious in its nature, only needed to be directed toward the One who possessed all the merit, Jesus Christ. Therefore, God’s grace received on the basis of faith would result in that individual entering into a relationship with God.
The Apostle Paul expounded on this to the churches in the area of Ephesus ... “For by grace you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not as a result of works, that no one should boast” (Eph 2:8-9 NASB).
Be assured, man would boast if he could add any human effort to the grace Plan of God. Paul was very specific concerning grace in his epistle to the Romans lest they corrupt the gospel message. He reminded them of the failure of the people in his own nation, Israel ... “What then shall we say? That the Gentiles, who did not pursue righteousness, have obtained it, a righteousness that is by faith; but Israel, who pursued a law of righteousness, has not attained it. Why not? Because they pursued it not by faith but as if it were by works. They stumbled over the 'stumbling stone.'"
As it is written: "See, I lay in Zion a stone that causes men to stumble and a rock that makes them fall, and the one who trusts in him will never be put to shame" (Rom 9:30-33 NIV). Many Jews and Gentiles risked their lives and believed in Christ. They suffered severe persecution from the political and religious leaders of their day.
God even had to encourage Elijah, who thought only he remained faithful ... “So too, at the present time there is a remnant chosen by grace. And if by grace, then it is no longer by works; if it were, grace would no longer be grace” (Rom 11:5-6 NIV). God will always have a remnant of faithful followers. Attacks against God’s grace plan will continue throughout human history. These attacks will be levied against those who have simply taken God at His word and believed on Him by faith alone in Christ alone. He did all the work; we rest in it.
Peter, facing execution wrote ... “His divine power has given us everything we need for life and godliness through our knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness” (2 Peter 1:3 NIV). That’s pure(ly) grace.
