Turmoil in the soul from the disruption of one’s normal routine, unresolvable issues, family and business pressures are ever present in life. Any of these can bring a sense of despair, anxiety, helplessness and defeatism into one’s thinking. Sadly, some respond with negative thoughts of hopelessness and the desire to live.
God’s Word has encouragement and solutions for bringing peace and inner joy into a troubled soul. Jesus, in referring to Himself as the gate through which mankind could enter and have relationship with God said ... “I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full” (John 10:10b NIV).
He was speaking of a spiritual life that is free from anxiety, fear, feelings of hopelessness and discouragement. That kind of life, far exceeding anything that can be found in the temporal realm, begins at the Cross. It was there that God manifested His love for humanity in sending His Son that ... “whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16b NIV).
Faith directed toward Christ not only brings relationship with God, but the means of having daily fellowship with the God of the universe. The Apostle Peter described both relationship and fellowship when he wrote ... “To those who through the righteousness of our God and Savior Jesus Christ have received a faith as precious as ours: Grace and peace be yours in abundance through the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord” (2 Peter 1b-2 NIV). There was an order of action in his words. Righteousness came first, dealing with salvation and then the knowledge of God followed.
Spiritual life begins at the cross when by faith an individual receives the Truth that Christ died for His sins. That individual, is a newborn in Christ, hopefully on the path of growing and maturing. While salvation is instantaneous at the point of faith, growing in the knowledge of God and of Christ is a lifelong pursuit. The Apostle Paul had to reprimand the Corinthian believers for having failed to pursue their spiritual growth. They were in spiritual infancy, though having been Christians for some time.
“Brothers, I could not address you as spiritual but as worldly — mere infants in Christ. I gave you milk, not solid food, for you were not yet ready for it. Indeed, you are still not ready. You are still worldly. For since there is jealousy and quarreling among you, are you not worldly? Are you not acting like mere men” (1 Cor 3:1-4 NIV)?
The Corinthians had failed to learn God’s Word and apply its promises and principles in their everyday life. Therefore, their thinking and conduct failed to realize that ... “His divine power has given us everything we need for life and godliness through our knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness. Through these he has given us his very great and precious promises, so that through them you may participate in the divine nature and escape the corruption in the world caused by evil desires” (2 Peter 1:3-4 NIV).
These divine provisions for having a life that is full are only found in the Word of God. Therefore, they must be learned and applied by faith, if there is to be rest for the soul amidst the pressures of life.
God’s plan is understandable and practical. First as Christians, we must have fellowship with Him, that is, no unconfessed sin in our life. The provision for that is given by John ... “If we confess our sins [to God], He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness’ (I John 1:9 NIV). Secondly, learn a promise compatible with the need or pressure being faced. Mix that promise with God’s character, assured that He already knows what is the adversity being faced and He has made perfect provision for it.
Burdens offered in prayer must be left in His hands. Only then can He can work on our behalf and the result is rest for the soul.
