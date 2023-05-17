Hours of physical training are necessary to successfully participate in a race. Self-discipline and consistency are demanded. The same is true in the spiritual realm if one is to be effective in the unseen warfare. The Apostle Paul often referenced athletic events such as the games held in Corinth. “Therefore I run in such a way, as not without aim; I box in such a way, as not beating the air; but I buffet my body and make it my slave, lest possibly, after I have preached to others, I myself should be disqualified” (1 Cor 9:26-27 NASB).
When writing to the churches in Corinth, Paul reprimanded the believers for their lack of spiritual growth ... “Brothers, I could not address you as spiritual but as worldly — mere infants in Christ. I gave you milk, not solid food, for you were not yet ready for it. Indeed, you are still not ready” (1 Cor 3:1-2 NIV).
The spiritual life of many believers was stagnated, as they contended over petty issues and tried to merge pagan practices into their new life in Christ. Paul pointedly addressed them ... “You are still worldly. For since there is jealousy and quarreling among you, are you not worldly? Are you not acting like mere men? For when one says, "I follow Paul," and another, "I follow Apollos," are you not mere men? What, after all, is Apollos? And what is Paul? Only servants, through whom you came to believe — as the Lord has assigned to each his task. I planted the seed, Apollos watered it, but God made it grow. So neither he who plants nor he who waters is anything, but only God, who makes things grow. The man who plants and the man who waters have one purpose, and each will be rewarded according to his own labor. For we are God's fellow workers; you are God's field, God's building” (1 Cor 3:3-9 NIV).
The Apostle Paul continued ... “Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize? Run in such a way as to get the prize. Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last; but we do it to get a crown that will last forever. Therefore I do not run like a man running aimlessly; I do not fight like a man beating the air. No, I beat my body and make it my slave so that after I have preached to others, I myself will not be disqualified for the prize” (1 Cor 9:24-27 NIV).
The Christians in Corinth had become slack in partaking of spiritual nourishment, that of learning the Word of God. They were not fulfilling the mandate to ... “Be diligent to present yourself approved to God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth” (2 Tim 2:15 NASB). Spiritual growth required spiritual food, the in-depth teaching of the Word of God. Unfortunately, it was lacking in Corinth and still is in Christendom today. God has not changed His training regimen for spiritual growth. Peter wrote ... “grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” (2 Peter 3:18 NIV).
While there is only one winner in a sporting event, the spiritual realm differs significantly. Becoming a winner in the spiritual arena is possible to any and all who have placed their faith in Christ as Savior. The training protocol requires being in fellowship, that is, having no unconfessed sin in one’s life (1 John 1:9), so that the Word taught can be spiritually discerned with its principles and promises correctly applied to one’s life. Paul concluded from his own self-examination ... “I have been crucified with Christ; and it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me, and delivered Himself up for me” (Gal 2:20-21 NASB).
