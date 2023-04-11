Can you imagine the commotion that occurred on that Easter morn? The news outlets of that day were scurrying for answers to a perceived dilemma that would turn the world upside down. Where was the body of this Jesus who had been crucified? The angels at the tomb had announced to the women who had come to embalm His body ... “Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples: ‘He has risen from the dead and is going ahead of you into Galilee. There you will see him.’ Now I have told you” (Matt 28:5-7 NIV).
Their sorrow had turned to joy, but the soldiers guarding the tomb were fearful for their lives were at stake. How could a corpse emerge from a tomb sealed with a huge rock? Scripture reveals some of the posturing that was taking place by the religious and political factions in the nation. “Some of the guards went into the city and reported to the chief priests everything that had happened. When the chief priests had met with the elders and devised a plan, they gave the soldiers a large sum of money, telling them, “You are to say, ‘
His disciples came during the night and stole him away while we were asleep.’ If this report gets to the governor, we will satisfy him and keep you out of trouble.” So the soldiers took the money and did as they were instructed. and this story has been widely circulated among the Jews to this very day” (Matt 28:11-15 NIV).
The strategy of telling a lie repeatedly until it becomes accepted as truth fits well with the words of Solomon ... “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun” (Eccl 1:9 NIV). But even the disciples first doubted the truth of resurrection shared by the women. “When they came back from the tomb, they told all these things to the Eleven and to all the others. It was Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary the mother of James, and the others with them who told this to the apostles. But they did not believe the women, because their words seemed to them like nonsense” (Luke 24:9-12 NIV). “Mary Magdalene went to the disciples with the news: “I have seen the Lord!” and she told them that he had said these things to her” (John 20:18 NIV).
It was difficult for them to accept her words. They wanted proof and Jesus graciously granted them that ... “On the evening of that first day of the week, when the disciples were together, with the doors locked for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you!” After he said this, he showed them his hands and side. The disciples were overjoyed when they saw the Lord” (John 20:19-20 NIV). Others doubted. “Now Thomas (called Didymus), one of the Twelve, was not with the disciples when Jesus came. So the other disciples told him, “We have seen the Lord!” But he said to them, “Unless I see the nail marks in his hands and put my finger where the nails were, and put my hand into his side, I will not believe it.”
A week later his disciples were in the house again, and Thomas was with them. Though the doors were locked, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you!” Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here; see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Stop doubting and believe.” “Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.” There is comfort in the words of the psalmist ... “weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning (Ps 30:5 KJV).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.